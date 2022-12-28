© 2022 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburgh City Council expected to approve changes to public art funding and oversight

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published December 28, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST
Legislation proposed by Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration would split the city’s art commission in two, with one committee for public art and another for the design of public buildings.

Changes to how Pittsburgh oversees public art appear headed for approval by City Council Wednesday.

Legislation proposed by Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration would split the city’s art commission in two, with one committee for public art and another for the design of public buildings. City staffers said the idea is to focus the expertise of each committee, and to reduce the workload on the all-volunteer commission.

Another change would revamp a city law that sets aside one percent of the cost of municipal capital projects for public art on those sites. The new law would require pooling those funds for use anywhere in the city. Supporters said that would make it possible to do more substantial individual projects and would help distribute art more equitably around town.

A third change is meant to incentivize the creation of new art by establishing a trust fund for one-time contributions from developers who bankroll public-art projects in exchange for exceptions to the zoning code for things like building heights and setbacks. The fund would also accept private donations and budgeted transfers from the city’s general fund.

If approved, the changes would be the first to city code’s provisions governing public art in decades. Approval would likely be followed shortly by Gainey’s office issuing a slate a nominees for the five slots on the newly constituted Public Art Committee and five more on the new Civic Design Committee. (In November, Gainey abruptly dismissed the five sitting members of the Art Commission.) Nominees for the 10 new positions would require council approval.

Last week, councilors voted unanimously to give preliminary approval to all three proposed laws. They will take up the issue Wednesday, in their last scheduled regular meeting of the year.

