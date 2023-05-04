What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 5-7, 2023

From art galleries to a flower and fashion show, here's what to check out in the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

"The Window, the bed, the night"

Four veteran Pittsburgh artists explore the power of three elemental images in “Outside/In,” which opens with a reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., May 5, at Spinning Plate Gallery. The paintings and sculptures by Karen Antonelli, Constance Merrimen, Risë Nagin, and Michel Demetria Tsouris are up through May 31. East Liberty.

A heist installation

Pittsburgh-based artist Lyndon Barrois Jr. loves heist films, so he’s made one — sort of. “Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette” is an installation work at the Carnegie Museum of Art that uses artworks and other objects from the museums of art and natural history to bring to life an imaginary script about two Belgian museum conservators who might be forgers. It opens Sat., May 4, and runs through Aug. 27.

Flowers Meet Fashion

A flower and fashion show inspired by Billy Porter? Once you’ve heard the idea, it seems obvious. Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens presents “Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter,” which features 13 original garments inspired by red-carpet and stage looks made famous by the Pittsburgh-born singer and actor. It opens Sat., May 6, and runs through June 25.

Powerful art

More than 40 artists working in a variety of media interrogate the concept “The Grandeur of Power” in an exhibit of the same name organized by Associated Artists of Pittsburgh. The show is juried by Eric Shiner, former head of the The Andy Warhol Museum. There’s a preview Fri, May 5, at Spring Thaw, AAP’s annual fundraiser, and it’s open to the public May 6-June 25. Lawrenceville.

Black mobility and the automobile

Between 1910 and 1970, some six million Black people left the American South. The role of cars in their relocation is the focus of “Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” an exhibit at The Frick Pittsburgh’s Car and Carriage Museum whose artifacts include a 1914 Ford Model T and a 1939 Buick Model 61 Century Touring Sedan. It opens Sat., May 6, and runs through Feb. 4.