© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 5-7, 2023

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published May 4, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
A historic photo of a couple sitting on an old car.
A couple sits on the fenders of an Auburn Beauty Six, in Pennsylvania, in this undated photo from "Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile," at the Frick Pittsburgh.

From art galleries to a flower and fashion show, here's what to check out in the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

"The Window, the bed, the night"

Four veteran Pittsburgh artists explore the power of three elemental images in “Outside/In,” which opens with a reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., May 5, at Spinning Plate Gallery. The paintings and sculptures by Karen Antonelli, Constance Merrimen, Risë Nagin, and Michel Demetria Tsouris are up through May 31. East Liberty.

A heist installation

Pittsburgh-based artist Lyndon Barrois Jr. loves heist films, so he’s made one — sort of. “Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette” is an installation work at the Carnegie Museum of Art that uses artworks and other objects from the museums of art and natural history to bring to life an imaginary script about two Belgian museum conservators who might be forgers. It opens Sat., May 4, and runs through Aug. 27.

Flowers Meet Fashion

A flower and fashion show inspired by Billy Porter? Once you’ve heard the idea, it seems obvious. Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens presents “Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter,” which features 13 original garments inspired by red-carpet and stage looks made famous by the Pittsburgh-born singer and actor. It opens Sat., May 6, and runs through June 25.

Powerful art

More than 40 artists working in a variety of media interrogate the concept “The Grandeur of Power” in an exhibit of the same name organized by Associated Artists of Pittsburgh. The show is juried by Eric Shiner, former head of the The Andy Warhol Museum. There’s a preview Fri, May 5, at Spring Thaw, AAP’s annual fundraiser, and it’s open to the public May 6-June 25. Lawrenceville.

Black mobility and the automobile

Between 1910 and 1970, some six million Black people left the American South. The role of cars in their relocation is the focus of “Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” an exhibit at The Frick Pittsburgh’s Car and Carriage Museum whose artifacts include a 1914 Ford Model T and a 1939 Buick Model 61 Century Touring Sedan. It opens Sat., May 6, and runs through Feb. 4.

Tags
Arts, Sports & Culture Top Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More