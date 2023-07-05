What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 7-9

Remember the 1892 Homestead Steel Strike with a free event for its 131st anniversary, check out more than a century of Japanese printmaking or sing along to "My Favorite Things" at the Pittsburgh CLO's "The Sound of Music."

Celebrate Japanese printmaking

The exhibit “Imprinting in Their Time” continues at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The recently opened show surveys more than a century of Japanese printmaking, from 1912 to the present. It includes some 90 prints, from classic landscapes and portraits to avant-garde and contemporary works; it continues into May 2024, with 90 new prints rotating in this October and again in February.

Remember the 1892 Homestead Steel Strike

From hotel workers in Los Angeles to Starbucks employees around the corner, labor struggles are in the news. In local labor history, few events loom larger than the 1892 Homestead Steel Strike, which turned deadly when Andrew Carnegie hired a private security force to re-open the mill. On Thu., July 6, The Battle of Homestead Foundation marks its 131st anniversary with a free event at Munhall’s Pump House.

A "Perfect" night with Ed Sheeran

First came Luke Combs. Then it was a double dose of Taylor Swift. This week, Pittsburgh’s Stadium Summer features (checks notes) … Ed Sheeran, fresh from his successful courtroom defense against alleged copyright infringement. Let’s hope his Sat., July 8, Mathematics Tour show at Acrisure Stadium brings at least half the happiness (and as little traffic trouble) his pal Taylor’s shows did.

Incarcerated artists share their work

“Picture A Free World” is an art exhibit featuring work by 60 artists in prison and 30 more in solidarity. It opens Fri., July 7th, with a reception at Concept Art Gallery, in Regent Square. The show is organized by Pittsburgh-based advocacy group Let’s Get Free. It runs three weeks and includes an auction benefiting the group.

A few of "My Favorite Things"

And really, who couldn’t use an anti-Nazi musical right about now? The Pittsburgh CLO offers a new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s final collaboration, also known as “The Sound of Music.” Join sundry Von Trapps for classic tunes like “My Favorite Things” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” in any one of eight performances Tue., July 11 through July 16, at the Benedum Center.

