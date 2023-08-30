What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 1-3

Grab a rack at the Steelers' annual Rib Fest, see some jagoffery at Arcade Comedy Theatre or take to the seas with Vikings at the Science Center — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Ribs and rock 'n' roll on the North Shore

Labor Day weekend brings the Steelers’ annual Kickoff and Rib Festival, featuring live music and more pounds of meat than it is easy to comprehend. Featured acts on the Acrisure Stadium grounds include local faves The Clarks, The Commonheart and Billy Price. The four-day fest runs Fri., Sept. 1-Mon., Sept. 4, and includes the premiere of performance troupe Squonk Opera’s new musical spectacle, “Brouhaha.” Admission is free; ribs sold separately.

"Am I the Jagoff?"

Improv troupe Irony City visits Arcade Comedy Theatre on Sat., Sept. 2, with a relatable theme: “Am I the Jagoff?” A story by a local comic inspires improvised scenes and reckoning with purported jagoffery. The show at the Downtown venue starts at 8 p.m.

Take to the seas with the Vikings

Its title notwithstanding, the touring exhibit “Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea” isn’t all about swordplay and plunder. It also explores Viking culture ranging from seacraft (a replica sailboat) and weaving (replica woolen garments) to jewelry, cosmology and art. The multimedia show debarks from the Carnegie Science Center after closing time on Mon., Sept. 4.

James Johnson III Quartet plays Downtown

The summertime JazzLive series continues at Downtown’s Katz Plaza with the James Johnson III Quartet. Johnson, a drummer mentored by Pittsburgh legend Roger Humphries, has an international performance resume. This installment in the free outdoor series (which includes a mobile bar) sounds its first note 5 p.m. Tue., Sept. 5.

Julian Lange strums at the Carnegie Lecture Hall

Virtuoso jazz guitarist Julian Lange gives a solo performance at the Carnegie Lecture Hall courtesy of The Andy Warhol Museum’s Sound Series. Lange has collaborated with the likes of John Zorn, Bill Frisell and Nels Cline; he’s touring behind his two most recent albums, “The Layers” and “View with a Room.” Songwriter Elijah Wolf opens the Wed., Sept. 6 show.

Alba's sleight-of-hand and storytelling

Buenos Aires-based magician Alba pulls into Liberty Magic. The internationally touring performer brings her show “Connexiones,” which features sleight-of-hand, storytelling and more. Her run at Pittsburgh’s lone magic-only venue begins Wed., Sept. 6, and continues through Oct. 1.