What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 3-5

Celebrate 10 years of the Arcade Comedy Theater with sketch, improv and variety shows, or enjoy the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

"Ladies and Gentlemen"

A colorful 1975 abstract titled “Ladies and Gentlemen (Alphanso Panell).” From 1977, a starkly monochromatic self-portrait. And from 1982, the nude “Torso (Double).” Those are just three of the 60-plus pieces in “Unseen: Permanent Collection Works,” a new show featuring art by Andy Warhol that’s gone unexhibited since entering The Andy Warhol Museum’s collection three decades ago. It opens Thu., Nov. 2.

"Yes, and..."

Downtown’s Arcade Comedy Theater marks its 10th anniversary with a full weekend of sketch, improv and variety shows. On Thu., Nov. 2, there’s an open mic for improv teams, sketch troupes and stand-up. Friday and Saturday there are shows all evening practically on the hour, from a “Family Feud” reboot to a variety show hosted by drag performer Chi Chi. Sunday’s matinee features the family-friendly variety showcase The Smallest Show in Town.

Family and found photos

Radial Survey is Silver Eye Center for Photography’s biennial for photographers based within 300 miles of town, and “Presence” is the theme of the third edition. The show includes seven artists “recontextualizing family and found photographs, reimagining genres, and affirming their unique subjective experiences.” The opening gala is Thu., Nov. 2, and the exhibit runs through Feb. 3.

Blues & Heritage Festival

The blues were a key inspiration for August Wilson, so it’s apt the center bearing his name hosts the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. This year, featured acts include three legends in their late 80s or beyond: bluesman Bobby Rush and, on their respective farewell tours, percussion master Pete Escovedo and 92-year-old Cuban singer Omara Portuondo (of Buena Vista Social Club fame). Acclaimed guitarist and singer Eric Gales completes the two-night festival, running Fri., Nov. 3, and Sat., Nov. 4, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

Let's do the Time Warp again!

Dormont’s Hollywood Theater has reopened under new ownership. Now known as Row House Hollywood, it’s programming cult classics, old favorites and more. The new look continues Sat., Nov. 4, with a screening of David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” featuring a special performance by vocalist and co-star Rebekah Del Rio. The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” follows at midnight.

"Finding Meaning In an Age of Immortality"

One family privileged enough to purchase medical immortality; another family a group of siblings who donate blood to survive. “Finding Meaning In an Age of Immortality” is the dystopian debut novel from local author T.N. Eyer. She marks publication with a conversation with Carnegie Mellon writing-program director Sharon Dilworth at White Whale Bookstore Tue., Nov. 7.