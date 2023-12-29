WESA Talking Steelers: staying alive, QB controversy brewing? 1989 not just a Taylor Swift album

Just when things seemed dead in the water for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they come out and put together their best overall performance, maybe since Ben Roethlisberger was quarterback. They dominated the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-11, last Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, and remain alive at 8-7 for a playoff spot. Up next, though, are the fellow 8-7 Seattle Seahawks, who the Steelers play on the road this coming New Year's Eve.

Jim Wexell writes for 247sports.com, and has been a Steelers beat writer since 1995.

Jeremy Scott: Jim, we're going to go back to 1989. "The Cosby Show" was the number one TV series. Chicago's "Look Away" was on the top of the pop charts. George Bush was president. And, it was the last time the Cleveland Browns finished ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the standings, until this year. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, the Browns will, in fact, have a better record than the Steelers this season. Jim, just like you predicted before the season, right?

Jim Wexell: I don't know if you're being sarcastic. I might have, but I —

Scott: Was being sarcastic. Yeah.

Wexell: Okay. Yeah. Once every 34 years, I think Steeler fans can put up with that. And in my opinion, the Browns are going to fall apart soon, in the next couple of years, because of the salary cap, because of what they gave away for their quarterback who's not even playing. And they're not going to be able to afford the rest of that defense. They're going to find out what "cap hell" is like, as they say.

Scott: When do you predict Joe Flacco turns into a pumpkin?

Wexell: Oh, man. I thought it might have happened last night against the Jets. That's how little confidence I have in Joe Flacco. I mean, he's a nice, pure passer, but he's a turnover machine and I don't know what their schedule looks like, but I presume in the playoffs you will be exposed again.

Scott: Speaking of backup quarterbacks, guys who have come in and saved a season, you called it last week: Rudolph would guide the sleigh to a victory, and that's just what happened. But the Steelers didn't just win. As I mentioned in the open, they dominated the Bengals. And Mike Tomlin has already named Rudolph the starting quarterback for this Sunday. Even though Kenny Pickett seems healthy enough to play. Jim, is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Pittsburgh?

Wexell: Kenny has played well enough for them and me. I don't think I can say "we" as fans. I think some of us are still interested in him. He's shown some good things, but he by no means deserves to start over somebody that steps in and played as well as Mason did. And Mason looked competent doing it. It didn't look like a fluky game.

Now, he didn't get any pressure, and that's been his bugaboo. He's a bit statuesque and easy to sack in the pocket and will get hit and lacks processing speed to get rid of the thing. But boy, he got a lot of time and he sure looks good when he has a lot of time, so he deserves the start. And I don't see a quarterback controversy. I know it seems like the fans and some of the media are trying to fabricate one with Kenny saying, no, he didn't learn anything on the sideline. I think he was irritated at the question because the question implied, 'did you learn something watching a master to work his craft?' Kenny is friends with Mason. Mason has made the comment everyone gets along in our quarterback room, unlike past years. Total shot at Ben. A deserved shot at Ben. These guys get along, they root for each other. Kenny is just, you know, he was just embarrassed to actually have to be the center of attention as the backup when it really isn't his turn to be the center of attention. It's Mason's turn.

Scott: Could he have answered that question better, Jim?

Wexell: Maybe, but it didn't bother me. I was in the huddle. I was in the scrum and yeah, he could have. But I guess the inference was, 'did you learn anything watching this guy?' So, no, I mean, you learn something in practice, you learn something in meetings. I don't understand. And I think the question was well-intentioned, but it just came out, I thought, kind of back handed to Kenny.

Scott: All this talk of passing. But the Seahawks boast the 26th overall run defense in the league. That's not good. So despite the hoopla surrounding Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett, is running the ball the key to a Black and Gold win on Sunday?

Wexell: Well, yeah, and that's been a key to their success. But I do believe that it's going to have to. You know, Mason looked really good at practice today. The team looked good. The team's ready. I was uplifted. I still think Seattle's going to win, but I was uplifted. I was impressed. And you know, the running game, sure, I can't really count on that running game because they've played some soft defenses and bad things have happened and sometimes good things have happened. But I'm not going to put it all on the run. I think the Steelers defense against Seattle's running game is going to be a big, big difference. And I do believe that they have the linebackers to battle a tank like Kenneth Walker. You know the Steelers problems at linebacker has been with their coverage backers. They've got Myles Jack and Blake Martinez and Mark Robinson. Those guys can hammer the run game. They can hammer a big back. So it kind of plays into their advantage, especially with the safeties. And you get Kenny Walker out there in the open field on Eric Rowe and Pat Peterson, that's going to be a problem because those guys are not good tacklers, they're converted cornerbacks. So the tackling at the third level could be a big problem. But if they contain Kenneth Walker, I think that's a bigger part of the determinant of the outcome than vise versa.

Scott: So we already established the Steelers have the advantage in the run game when they're on offense and they seem to have the advantage on defense as well, as you alluded to. Yet you think that the Seahawks are going to win. Why is that, Jim?

Wexell: Oh, just because of the attrition and the Steelers are missing both safeties and linebackers and coverage people. I assume Geno Smith is going to find some problems. The Seahawks have three good receivers and Kenneth Walker is a great running back and the Steelers never win in Seattle. 1983. I thought your time machine was going back to '83 for that one.

Scott: Franco would have been on the team, right? Franco would have been running the ball for the Seahawks when that happened.

Wexell: That was Franco's his penultimate hundred-yard game. No, he was running for the Steelers. He went to the Seahawks the next year.

Scott: Ah, okay.

Wexell: But Franco rushed for 132. And he had one more 100-yard game and that was the game Bradshaw made the famous start at the end of the season against the Jets. Franco at 103. So Franco's last great game was at Seattle. Maybe that's why they went for him the next year.

Scott: Well, the Steelers got to celebrate Christmas at their own homes or wherever they may have gone for Christmas, but they will be on the road for New Year's. Does the team do anything special for occasions like this, Jim?

Wexell: Not that I'm aware. I mean, it's a business trip. And that flight home could be grim. So I'm kind of I'm kind of rooting for them personally to surprise everybody and have a good long New Year's Eve trip home. Otherwise, no, it's just you got to stay in your holidays during the football season. They only practice in the morning when they can, but there's nothing they can do about this New Year's Eve.

Scott: The last two weeks, you've kind of flip-flopped on the Mike Tomlin watch, as we'll call it. A couple of weeks ago you said you think Tomlin is the man to bring the team back, then last week, before the Bengals game, you said you weren't too sure about it. How much does the outcome of this game, this Sunday, play into the future of Mike Tomlin or for that matter, any other personnel on the team?

Wexell: Well, it could have something to do with Mason Rudolph, I think, but only because if he plays well again, then he'll be expensive in free agency and somebody else will want him. Mike Tomlin is going to be here either way. He could lose the next two. He needs an offensive coordinator. And that's job number one. I'm sure the front office is looking at that. And that can continue improving the talent base. Find a quarterback. Kenny Pickett is one option. Will he get unstuck out of a sophomore year that was not good for him on a number of levels for him, personally and professionally. And so this was a stormy season for him and one that could change next year. You know, we all have bad moments and that's when it's darkest before the dawn. And so that could be with Kenny. You know, sophomore slumps happen. He still had a winning record. He still pulled games out in the fourth quarter. He has that clutch gene. There's a lot to like. Now if he gets that pocket presence that Mason has developed -- and there's hope because it takes a little time. It takes being able to be relaxed in the pocket, it takes having a good line. And that line seems to finally be coming around. So finding a quarterback is paramount instead of finding a coach. I think they found their coach and he's going to get at least two more. He's going to get an extension for a couple more years.

