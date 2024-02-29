Longtime Steelers play-by-play voice Bill Hillgrove retiring from broadcasting NFL games

Bill Hillgrove is retiring as the play-by-play voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers after three decades on the job.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, though the 84-year-old Hillgrove will continue to be on the call for the University of Pittsburgh football and men's basketball teams.

Hillgrove replaced Jack Fleming as the team's play-by-play voice in 1994 and was there for every major moment in franchise history over the last 30 years, including Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

“I have all of July (and) almost all of August to myself now,” Hillgrove said. “Every once in a while if the Steelers aren’t playing on Sunday, I can get on a boat and enjoy the fall foliage ... which I was never able to do before.”

There was no immediate word on who might be Hillgrove's replacement.

“(Bill) has played a major role in broadcasting to our amazing fans on our radio network, but he also found time to be part of so many special events since he began working alongside the great Myron Cope on the airwaves in 1994,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "Bill will truly be missed by Steelers Nation, but we are excited for him and his family to enjoy his retirement.”