Park Service taps Pennsylvania woman to head Gettysburg historic sites

For the first time, a woman is in charge of the battlefield at Gettysburg.

Kristina Heister, a lifelong Pennsylvanian, has been named superintendent for Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site in Adams County.

“My vision is to ensure that the resources of Gettysburg and Eisenhower are here in good condition in perpetuity for future generations of Americans to enjoy,” Heister said. “My hope is that, under my leadership, we will be able to do that in a way that is sustainable over time.”

Heister oversees a $13 million project to rehabilitate Little Round Top, one of the most-visited spots in the park.

Her priorities include protecting structures that were standing at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg, rebuilding roofs and installing heating systems that do not depend on fuel oil.

Heister said she hopes “to help tell the story of Gettysburg that goes beyond the park’s boundary.”

“One of the things that I’m really excited about is working closely with the local community here with all of our partners, whether they be local, statewide, national, or worldwide to bring the stories of these two parks alive, and to continue to reach out to that next generation.”

Eisenhower National Historic Site is going through “an incredible transition, Hester said. Before the construction of a new parking lot, the site was only accessible via shuttle.

“We’re seeing a huge uptick in visitation associated with people being able to come on their own schedule to walk around,” Hester said.

Another priority for the new superintendent is to continue improving visitor experience by expanding its educational and interpretive offerings.

Personally, Heister has connections to both the Civil War and the Eisenhower family.

Eighteen members of her family fought in the Civil War for the Union. President Dwight Eisenhower sent a signed note to her great-grandmother for her 100th birthday.

