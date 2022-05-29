© 2022 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Infant shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh drive-by

90.5 WESA | By Associated Press
Published May 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
police_lights.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

This story will be updated.

A 1-year-old child was killed by gunfire in an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

Officers were called shortly to an intersection not far from the PPG Place ice skating rink and Market Square shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on a report that an infant had been shot. Shortly afterward, there were “numerous 911 calls for shots fired in the area," Cmdr. Christyn Zetttold reporters.

Zett said the child was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the child's mother was present but it's unclear who els was there and whether there was any connection between the shooter and the child.

Police didn't immediately release a description or talk about the evidence found, although several shell casings were visible.

