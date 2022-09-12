© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells Gov. Wolf it won't fast track amendments lawsuit

By Associated Press
Published September 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
pennsylvania supreme court.JPG
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP

Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes.

In turning down Wolf's request, the justices said he was free to file a legal action before the lower-level Commonwealth Court. The amendments could go before voters as early as May.

Wolf filed the legal action in late July, arguing that bundling together the measures in a bill before the politically divided Legislature violates a constitutional rule against passing laws that address multiple, unrelated topics.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Stay on top of election news from WESA's political reporters — delivered fresh to your inbox every weekday morning.

The proposed abortion amendment would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

The other amendments would require voter ID, have gubernatorial candidates choose their own running mates, enable lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor’s veto and set up election audits.

The two chambers, both with Republican majorities, voted mostly along party lines to advance the package of five amendments. If the General Assembly passes them again in the session that starts in January, they will go before voters as five separate referendums. The primary is scheduled for May 16.

Jason Gottesman, spokesman for House Republicans, said they “continue to believe it's constitutionally sound.” Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer said the governor's lawyers were reviewing the four-paragraph order.

Wolf has called the abortion-related amendment part of Republicans’ campaign to “dismantle access to abortion and implement a radical agenda.”

The Supreme Court currently has five Democratic and two Republican justices.

Tags

Courts & Justice Top StoryAbortionPennsylvania Supreme Court
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press

Load More