Courts & Justice

Pa. Supreme Court plans public memorial service for late Chief Justice Max Baer

90.5 WESA | By Cindi Lash
Published October 2, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT
Max Baer
Matt Rourke
/
AP
In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 photo, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer attends a ceremony at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has scheduled a public memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Duquesne University to honor its late Chief Justice Max Baer.

Baer, 74, of Mt. Lebanon, died during the weekend at his home. A cause of death has not been announced for Baer, who is survived by his wife, two children and five grandchildren.

The service is planned for the Charles J. Dougherty ballroom on the fifth floor of Duquesne's Power Center at 600 Forbes Ave. The court also plans to live-stream the service and will provide additional information when it has determined arrangements to access the service virtually.

Baer was a 1975 graduate of the Duquesne University School of Law. During a 33-year judicial career that began in Allegheny County, he was recognized regionally and nationally as an advocate for children, families and court reforms to benefit both.

Justice Debra Todd now succeeds Baer as chief justice — a role she had been slated to take on at the end of the year when Baer reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Cindi Lash
Cindi Lash joins Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting from Missouri Lawyers Media, a subsidiary of BridgeTower Media, where she began her tenure as editor in 2018. Before joining BridgeTower, she served as editor-in-chief at Pittsburgh Magazine for four years, acted as regional editor of local news startup Patch.com, and before Patch spent 15 years as a reporter and editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
See stories by Cindi Lash

