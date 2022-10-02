Pa. Supreme Court plans public memorial service for late Chief Justice Max Baer

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has scheduled a public memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Duquesne University to honor its late Chief Justice Max Baer.

Baer, 74, of Mt. Lebanon, died during the weekend at his home. A cause of death has not been announced for Baer, who is survived by his wife, two children and five grandchildren.

The service is planned for the Charles J. Dougherty ballroom on the fifth floor of Duquesne's Power Center at 600 Forbes Ave. The court also plans to live-stream the service and will provide additional information when it has determined arrangements to access the service virtually.

Baer was a 1975 graduate of the Duquesne University School of Law. During a 33-year judicial career that began in Allegheny County, he was recognized regionally and nationally as an advocate for children, families and court reforms to benefit both.

Justice Debra Todd now succeeds Baer as chief justice — a role she had been slated to take on at the end of the year when Baer reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.