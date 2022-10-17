Gainey, police address gun violence after weekend shooting on North Side leaves 3 dead

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s North Side Saturday. Three people are dead, and one other is wounded.

Police located a vehicle they said was used in the shooting and spoke to a person of interest they believe was inside. No arrests have been made.

Police said two of the victims killed were innocent bystanders. Betty Averytt, 59, died on the scene, while Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, died after arriving at the hospital.

Officers would not release any information about the person of interest under investigation.

Speaking at the Bureau of Police headquarters on Monday morning, Mayor Ed Gainey said the city will continue to look at how guns that are used in shootings like this one end up on the streets.

“At the end of the day, that’s the age-old question right now, where these guns are coming from,” Gainey said.

Gainey released a plan for addressing gun violence this summer, but ending it, he said, requires cooperation from the entire community.

“We need us to come together, the entire city, to deal with this violence,” Gainey continued.

A separate, non-fatal shooting occurred on the South Side over the weekend.