Courts & Justice

2 charged in North Side gas station shooting

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published November 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Police_Pittsburgh Bureau of Police_Police car_Police cruiser_cop car_cop_cops_kk.jpg
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
A Pittsburgh Police cruiser parked outside of the Bureau's headquarters on the city's North Side.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with an October shooting at a North Side gas station.

Charron Troutman, 19, and Jaylone Hines, 21 each received multiple charges, including homicide.

Three people were killed in the shooting, including Betty Averytt, 59, and Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, both innocent bystanders.

In a press conference at police headquarters, violent crime unit detective David O’Neil said the investigation was, “primarily aided by video footage from several different sources in and around the area where the shooting incident occurred.”

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

O’Neil said the investigation is ongoing and police “believe that there are other individuals that were involved in this.” Police declined to comment on whether the gas station shooting was tied to a shooting at a funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, one of the victims, last week. Police believe the funeral shooting was targeted.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said curbing violence will require getting guns off the street.

“I’ll be quite frank: we don’t know where all these guns are coming from. We have no idea how young people are getting all these guns. But if someone out there does, let us know. I think our record demonstrates that we will go get them,” he said.

Gainey said his administration will continue working with police to address local gun violence.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
