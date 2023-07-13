Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for the death penalty

Convicted Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, 50, is eligible for the death penalty.

A federal jury made that determination Thursday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh. Last month, the same jury found Bowers guilty on 63 counts, including murder and hate crime charges related to the October 2018 shooting that left 11 Jewish worshipers dead and six other people wounded at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

The key issue during this second phase of Bowers’ trial was whether he formed an intent to kill.

A key part of the argument for each side is that Bowers doesn’t appear to have shown remorse and instead regrets that he didn’t kill more people. Prosecutors argued that this shows how clear his intent to kill continues to be. Bowers’ lawyers said that proves he suffers from a mental illness — schizophrenia — of which a defining feature is that beliefs are resistant to change.

Jurors deliberated in this phase for approximately 90 minutes after beginning shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. They announced they had reached a verdict around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The trial will now move into a final phase; jurors will be tasked with determining whether Bowers should or should not be sentenced to death.

This story will be updated.