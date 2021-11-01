The 10 Miler will close 3 bridges Sunday. Here's how to avoid the road closures

Road closures have been announced in connection with the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler race. Runners will pass through four Pittsburgh neighborhoods and race across three bridges Sunday morning.

Closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 7 with roads reopening after runners pass through. Parking will be prohibited along the race route beginning at 4 a.m.

The race route will:



Start on West Carson Street near Station Square

Pass through the West End, North Side, Strip District and Downtown

Finish in front of EQT Plaza at 7th Street and Liberty Avenue

According to race organizers P3R, the following bridges will be closed during these times:



The West End Bridge from 6:30 a.m. to about 9:20 a.m.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge from 6:30 a.m. to about 9:45 a.m.

The McCullough Bridge (16th Street) from 6:30 a.m. to about 10:20 a.m.

Here is a map of the affected streets and the approximate closure times:

These are the approximate timeframes for the road closures in connection with the race, according to P3R.

More than 3,500 racers from 36 states and four countries are expected to participate in the race in-person and virtually, according to P3R.

Each mile will have a different Pittsburgh theme allowing runners to explore the many unique Pittsburgh traditions including parking chairs, pierogi, cookie tables, pickles and "Pittsburghese."

