Development & Transportation

The 10 Miler will close 3 bridges Sunday. Here's how to avoid the road closures

90.5 WESA | By Kiley Koscinski
Published November 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
2021 10 miler map_p3r_screenshot.png
Courtesy of P3R
Pictured is the map for the EQT 10 Miler race scheduled for Sunday Nov. 7.

Road closures have been announced in connection with the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler race. Runners will pass through four Pittsburgh neighborhoods and race across three bridges Sunday morning.

Closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 7 with roads reopening after runners pass through. Parking will be prohibited along the race route beginning at 4 a.m.

The race route will:

  • Start on West Carson Street near Station Square
  • Pass through the West End, North Side, Strip District and Downtown
  • Finish in front of EQT Plaza at 7th Street and Liberty Avenue

According to race organizers P3R, the following bridges will be closed during these times:

  • The West End Bridge from 6:30 a.m. to about 9:20 a.m.
  • The Roberto Clemente Bridge from 6:30 a.m. to about 9:45 a.m.
  • The McCullough Bridge (16th Street) from 6:30 a.m. to about 10:20 a.m.

Here is a map of the affected streets and the approximate closure times:

2021 eqt 10 miler approximate closures_p3r_screenshot.png
These are the approximate timeframes for the road closures in connection with the race, according to P3R.

More than 3,500 racers from 36 states and four countries are expected to participate in the race in-person and virtually, according to P3R.

Each mile will have a different Pittsburgh theme allowing runners to explore the many unique Pittsburgh traditions including parking chairs, pierogi, cookie tables, pickles and "Pittsburghese."

Kiley Koscinski
Kiley Koscinski is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She previously produced The Confluence and Morning Edition. Before coming to WESA, she worked as an assignment desk editor and producer at 1020 AM KDKA. She can be reached at kkoscinski@wesa.fm.
