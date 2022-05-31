Closures on Pittsburgh-area interstates could slow traffic

Daytime lane closures on parts of the Parkway North and I-79 could tie up traffic over the next few days.

Parts of the two interstates will be closed through the end of the week for “minor concrete repairs,” PennDOT announced on Tuesday.

Lanes on I-279 southbound between the Gerst Way overpass and Tripoli Street Bridge and I-579 northbound between the Route 28 off-ramp and the Tripoli Street Bridge will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May 31 through June 2.

Drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and to use caution when driving through the work zone.