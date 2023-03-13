© 2023 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

In major move for Pittsburgh's affordable housing world, 14 AHRCO properties sold

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published March 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
Allegheny Housing Rehabilitation Corporation, known as AHRCO

One of Pittsburgh’s largest and oldest private affordable housing providers has sold 14 properties — consisting of more than 1,300 apartments — to a New Jersey-based affordable housing owner and developer.

Allegheny Housing Rehabilitation Corporation, known as AHRCO, owns properties in the Hill District, Oakland, Homewood, the North Side, West Mifflin and Rankin; the sale includes all AHRCO properties.

New owner NB Affordable pledged to invest more than $10 million in the properties.

“We knew that with the right partner, we could preserve affordability while protecting our tenants and employees,” said Lara Washington, president of AHRCO said in a written announcement about the sale.

“Now more than ever, we need to prioritize the accessibility and preservation of affordable housing in our country,” Fredrick Schulman, NB Affordable’s founder said in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to establish a presence in Western Pennsylvania and work tirelessly to combat the lack of affordable housing in this region.”

The move has been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Fourteen properties from AHRCO’s portfolio were sold and the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contracts were transferred to “new ownership entities,” according a HUD official.

The properties are privately owned but receive federal subsidies to house low-income tenants.

The company’s history dates to the late 1960s; it was one of the first Black-owned subsidized housing property managers in the nation.

When word of a potential sale was reported several years ago, a number of local housing advocates and elected officials expressed concerns about what that might mean for tenants and worries about potential displacement.

AHRCO has previously faced complaints from tenants about conditions in their apartments.

Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
