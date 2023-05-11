© 2023 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

9 railcars from Norfolk Southern train derail in Pennsylvania, no hazardous chemicals on board

By Associated Press
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through Allegheny Commons Park in Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
In this March 26, 2018 photo, a Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through Pittsburgh.

Nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pennsylvania, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries, fire department and company officials said.

The derailment happened late Wednesday outside of New Castle, the company said in a statement.

“Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site,” the statement said.

The New Castle Fire Department said that at least some of the cars that derailed contained paraffin wax, which is used to make candles, and soybeans.

New Castle is about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh near the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide after a fiery derailment in February of Norfolk Southern railcars in East Palestine, Ohio. Half of the town’s 5,000 residents were evacuated as emergency responders burned off chemicals to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

The company has renewed a promise to create a fund for residents near the site of that wreck to cover any decline in home values since the derailment.

