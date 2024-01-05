Pennsylvania task force seeks public comment on flood insurance

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is seeking public input on the accessibility and affordability of flood insurance in the Commonwealth.

Homeowner insurance policies usually do not cover flood damage, while many property owners are now required to purchase flood insurance. According to state officials, many residents are struggling to meet those requirements. Comments will inform a task force created to make informed policy recommendations to lawmakers.

In a news release from the insurance department, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys related accounts of many residents who, in the wake of devastating floods, found out their homeowners insurance would not cover damages.

“This public comment period is a valuable way to hear firsthand from Pennsylvanians on this topic,” Humphreys said. “It provides an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to share with the Department valuable insight, lived experiences and suggestions on obtaining and paying for flood insurance, giving us the chance to make recommendations that are guided by the voice of Pennsylvania.”

Governor Josh Shapiro signed legislation in November 2023 establishing the Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force to review and analyze existing statutes, procedures, practices, processes and rules relating to the administration of flood insurance. The goal of the Task Force is to provide a report containing recommendations to address the following areas:



Potential programs that provide premium discounts.

Potential programs that create incentives for local governments to undertake or continue flood mitigation efforts.

The implementation of necessary changes in statutes or practices relating to the administration of flood insurance.

How to educate residents about the risk of flooding and ways to mitigate flood occurrences.

Steps that should be taken to inform residents about options available when purchasing flood insurance.

How to increase the number of people that purchase flood insurance.

The comment period runs from Jan. 6 through Feb. 5.

Public comment on flood insurance may be emailed or mailed to:

PID’s Director of Policy and Planning,

Office of the Insurance Commissioner,

1326 Strawberry Square,

Harrisburg, Pa., 17120