© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA's signal in New Baltimore is currently down. We're working on restoring service.
Education

Pitt's spring semester will begin remotely as COVID cases continue to rise

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley,
Julia Zenkevich
Published December 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST
university of pittsburgh sign pitt oakland campus college higher education.JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

The University of Pittsburgh’s spring semester will begin remotely on Jan. 10, as COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County continue to rise. Pitt has implemented a campus-wide, shelter-in-place program for students returning to campus in the new year.

Most classes will also be virtual until at least Jan. 26, and students cannot return to in-person classes or student housing unless they have a negative COVID-19 test. Pitt has a vaccine mandate, and will require unvaccinated people with an approved exemption to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test each week.

The announcement comes less than a week after Allegheny County set a new record for daily COVID cases. In a statement Thursday afternoon, county health department director Dr. Debra Bogen said cases continue to rise, likely due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

“I again ask everyone to take this seriously and do their part to slow the spread of this virus. Get your vaccines or your booster vaccine,” Bogen said. “Wear a properly fitting, quality mask and consider double masking by wearing a surgical mask covered by a cloth mask, two surgical masks, or a KN95 mask.”

Tags

EducationTop StoryUniversity Of PittsburghCoronavirus
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Load More