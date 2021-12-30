Pitt's spring semester will begin remotely as COVID cases continue to rise

The University of Pittsburgh’s spring semester will begin remotely on Jan. 10, as COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County continue to rise. Pitt has implemented a campus-wide, shelter-in-place program for students returning to campus in the new year.

Most classes will also be virtual until at least Jan. 26, and students cannot return to in-person classes or student housing unless they have a negative COVID-19 test. Pitt has a vaccine mandate, and will require unvaccinated people with an approved exemption to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test each week.

The announcement comes less than a week after Allegheny County set a new record for daily COVID cases . In a statement Thursday afternoon, county health department director Dr. Debra Bogen said cases continue to rise, likely due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

“I again ask everyone to take this seriously and do their part to slow the spread of this virus. Get your vaccines or your booster vaccine,” Bogen said. “Wear a properly fitting, quality mask and consider double masking by wearing a surgical mask covered by a cloth mask, two surgical masks, or a KN95 mask.”