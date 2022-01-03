PPS to move 17 schools online due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Seventeen Pittsburgh Public Schools will transition to synchronous remote classes on Tuesday due to staff shortages caused by increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Eight of the school buildings are set to reopen Wednesday, but nine others will remain closed for the rest of the week and are slated to reopen on Jan. 10.

District officials made the announcement on Monday night, one day after they announced 12 schools would switch to virtual instruction on Monday .

“Like school districts across the region and country, Pittsburgh Public Schools is navigating the impact of staffing shortages as positive cases of coronavirus increase,” the district said in a statement. “After such a long period of remote instruction and to combat the effects of unfinished learning, the district’s priority is to keep schools open when it is safe to do so.”

Schools that are closed on Tuesday but are expected to re-open Wednesday include:



Carrick High School

Greenfield PreK-8

Liberty PreK-5

South Hills 6-8

Whittier PreK-5

Obama 6-12

Sterrett 6-8

Westinghouse 6-12

Schools that will be closed for the rest of the week include:



Allegheny PreK-5

Classical Academy 6-8

Langley PreK-8

Lincoln PreK-5

Montessori PreK-5

Perry High School

Phillips PreK-5

Morrow PreK-5

Weil PreK-5

Grab and Go meal service will be available to students from 9 a.m. to noon in each school’s cafeteria.