Pittsburgh diocese taps Lauren Martin to lead the region’s Catholic schools

With current Diocese of Pittsburgh school superintendent Michelle Peduto poised to retire at the end of June, Catholic leadership has appointed Lauren Martin as the district’s next superintendent.

Martin will helm the diocese’s 10 high schools and 35 elementary schools, which serve roughly 13,000 students across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties. She currently serves as the principal of Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, where she worked to increase student enrollment and develop a gifted program at the South Hills school.

According to a statement issued by the diocese Thursday, Martin holds a master’s degree in education administration and leadership from Georgian Court University, and previously served as an assistant principal at Saint John Vianney High School in Holmdel, New Jersey.

“My children attend Catholic grade school, and I have a profound appreciation for Catholic grade school administrators, faculty, and staff,” Martin said. “Having the opportunity to be involved in and support their ministry and the foundation of formation of our youth in the Church is very exciting for me.”

Martin will succeed Peduto on July 1. Peduto, who is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer, announced her retirement in January.