More PPS schools move online as COVID exacerbates local staffing shortages

Staff shortages caused by increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases have prompted four more Pittsburgh Public Schools to transition to virtual learning on Wednesday. Twenty school buildings will be closed Wednesday. Of those, 14 buildings — including some that district officials had previously to close for just one day — are slated to reopen on Jan. 10.

The Sterrett 6-8 school building, which was closed on Tuesday, will reopen on Wednesday.

Grab and Go meal service will be available to students from 9 AM to 12 PM in each school’s cafeteria.

The decision came on Tuesday night, after similar announcements were made on Sunday and Monday nights.

Schools that are closed on Wednesday, but that may reopen this week, include (bolded names are new to the list):



Carrick High School

Greenfield PreK-8

Milliones 6-12

Obama 6-12

Science and Technology Academy 6-12

Westinghouse 6-12

Schools that will be closed on Wednesday through the end of the week include: