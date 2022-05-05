As Pittsburgh Public Schools searches for a superintendent, board will solicit community feedback

By the end of the month, the Pittsburgh Board of Public Education will have an idea of what qualities the public wants the district’s next superintendent to have.

The board is in the recruiting process for the district's next leader. Board president Sala Udin has said he wants the hire to be made before the start of the next school year.

The consulting firm the board hired, Illinois-based BWP & Associates, will lead the community input sessions and distribute a survey asking about “the strengths, needs and relevant issues of the Pittsburgh School District,” according to a district release.

The survey can be found here. It will be available in Spanish, Arabic, Nepali, Pashto, Swahili and Russian on May 11.

Following the input sessions and survey results, the consulting firm will present a “leadership profile” to the board during a May 26 special meeting.

Interim superintendent Wayne Walters, a former PPS teacher and longtime administrator, has agreed to hold the position until a permanent hire is made. According to a district release, the names of the candidates in the hiring pool will remain confidential until the final selection is announced.

Community forums will be held on Wednesday May 11 at Westinghouse Academy, Perry High School and Pittsburgh Langley K-8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and at the same time on Thursday at Carrick High School and Sci-Tech Academy. A virtual session will also be held Thursday from 6-7 p.m. More information can be found on the district's website.