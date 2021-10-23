At downtown demonstration, environmental groups advocate for climate legislation in infrastructure bill

Demonstrators from Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh, a local climate change activist group, gathered at the Grant Building in downtown Pittsburgh Friday to advocate for the inclusion of climate legislation in President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill.

Andy Ryan, one of the protest’s organizers, said the U.S. Senate’s changes to the Build Back Better plan omit what he said are crucial steps to mitigating the harmful effects of climate change.

“We’re, you know, tired of incremental change. It has no substantial effect on our climate,” Ryan said.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), chair of the Senate’s energy and natural resources committee, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) spearheaded the move to take out the climate proposals. Ryan said environmental advocates around the country, as well as those in Pittsburgh, want legislators who oppose the proposals to be held accountable.