Originally hailing from Chicago, Kendyll Cole is a junior at Carnegie Mellon University studying Policy and Management. Ready to put her experience as a freelance writer and editor to good use, she is a newsroom production assistant intern and a new addition to the 90.5 WESA family.

When not learning the ropes of broadcast and digital journalism or studying away at CMU, you can find Kendyll screaming at the TV as she watches college softball or psychological thriller movies. She also has a knack for all things games and will definitely beat you at her specialty: the board game Clue. You can learn more about Kendyll by checking out her website.