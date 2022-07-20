© 2022 90.5 WESA
Environment & Energy

Strong winds and high heat to move through the Pittsburgh region today

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published July 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
pittsburgh strip district weather rain storm rainy precipitation national service neighborhood drops flood flooding business.jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood during a recent storm.

A cold front entering the region Wednesday night could bring severe weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds, but it likely won’t lower temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a hazardous weather outlook citing a chance of strong to severe storms with possible damaging winds and hail.

“There is a little bit of uncertainty tonight with the thunderstorms, but we still think the threat is there for some damaging winds,” said David Shallenberger, a lead meteorologist with NWS Pittsburgh.

Storms could roll through the area from around 11 p.m. to midnight. People should follow regular storm precautions like staying away from windows and following weather updates.

Shallenberger estimated an 80% chance of precipitation Wednesday tonight and about a 15% chance that leads to severe weather.

The hazardous weather outlook applies to all of western Pennsylvania.

Hazardous weather is not expected through the rest of the week, but more high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will likely continue.

Five community centers across Pittsburgh will be open as cooling centers on Wednesday to give residents a break from the heat.

The cooling centers are typically opened when temperatures are forecasted to be around or above 90 degrees.

Brighton Heights, Greenfield, Homewood, Sheraden, and South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Centers will be open until 7 p.m.

An additional 10 CitiParks recreation centers will also be open into the evening, and seven senior centers will be operating during their standard hours.

Everyone, but especially older adults and those more vulnerable to heat, are encouraged to drink lots of water, take frequent breaks if working outside, and find a place indoors where they can get cool.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
