© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Winter storm approaching Pittsburgh area Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

90.5 WESA | By Zoe Fuller
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
pittsburgh brighton heights winter weather cold snow playground kids play park neighborhood night dark nightime.jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

A winter storm is approaching the Pittsburgh area Tuesday night, moving up from the Ohio River Valley. The snowfall will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and will transition from snow to light rainfall and some accumulation of ice. National Weather Service meteorologist Myranda Fullerton says the amount of snowfall depends on the organization of pressure systems Tuesday night.

“We could get upwards of 4, potentially 5, inches of snow just depending on how this low pressure becomes more organized as we approach overnight, tomorrow night, into Wednesday,” says Fullerton.

Fullerton notes that Pittsburgh has been experiencing a "warm nose" this January — an inversion with warmer temperatures at higher altitude — which is why the area has been experiencing more rain than snowfall. The collection of these low-pressure systems will determine if this warm nose will allow for larger amounts of snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Morning commuters should be aware of possible low visibility and ice accumulation that may affect travel Wednesday.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Zoe Fuller
Zoe is WESA's newsroom intern for the spring. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Zoe is completing her BA in English Writing and Film and Media Studies. She has been published for her fiction work in Pitt's literary magazine, Collision. Zoe has an affinity for foxes and graphic novels.
See stories by Zoe Fuller
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More