Winter storm approaching Pittsburgh area Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

A winter storm is approaching the Pittsburgh area Tuesday night, moving up from the Ohio River Valley. The snowfall will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and will transition from snow to light rainfall and some accumulation of ice. National Weather Service meteorologist Myranda Fullerton says the amount of snowfall depends on the organization of pressure systems Tuesday night.

“We could get upwards of 4, potentially 5, inches of snow just depending on how this low pressure becomes more organized as we approach overnight, tomorrow night, into Wednesday,” says Fullerton.

As we wrap up one of the biggest (sadly) snows of the season, we turn to the next winter weather system coming this Wednesday.



Here are the details to know at this time along with the initial forecasts, including images noting potential snowfall accumulations (low/high end). pic.twitter.com/r1p6BufGHl — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 23, 2023

Fullerton notes that Pittsburgh has been experiencing a "warm nose" this January — an inversion with warmer temperatures at higher altitude — which is why the area has been experiencing more rain than snowfall. The collection of these low-pressure systems will determine if this warm nose will allow for larger amounts of snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Morning commuters should be aware of possible low visibility and ice accumulation that may affect travel Wednesday.

