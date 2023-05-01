© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Home gardeners prepare: the invasive spotted lanternflies are returning

90.5 WESA | By Marylee Williams
Published May 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
An adult spotted lanternfly sits on a stone.
Emma Lee
/
WHYY
As of February, the state Department of Agriculture added six new counties to its quarantine list, bringing the total to 51 of 67 counties in the commonwealth.

Home gardeners looking to harvest fresh cucumbers or strawberries should keep an eye out for the newly hatched spotted lanternflies.

These invasive insects became a subject of fascination over the summer with state and local governments encouraging residents to squish the bugs. As of February, the state Department of Agriculture added six new counties to its quarantine list, bringing the total to 51 of 67 counties in the commonwealth.

Kelli Hoover, a professor of entomology at Pennsylvania State University, told WESA’s the Confluence that she’s heard reports of the first eggs in Pennsylvania hatching in the Philadelphia area. Hoover said the unseasonably warmer temperatures contributed to these early hatches in different parts of the country.

“North Carolina, which now has a population [of spotted lanternflies] as well, had their first hatch early in April,” she explained.

When these insects hatch, they are known as nymphs and are much smaller than an adult spotted lanternfly. The nymphs are black with white spots, and — according to Hoover — they can jump far. The recognizable red spotted lanternflies probably won’t be seen until about July.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Home gardeners should look out for nymphs feeding on their cucumber and strawberry plants, Hoover cautioned. Farmers who grow grapes or fruit trees may also need to keep an eye out for these invasive pests.

Penn State advises homeowners to identify and eliminate the eggs before they can hatch. One common place you’ll find eggs is near trees such as red maples, silver maples and willows. The egg masses are covered with a gray-brown substance and lay flat on tree bark.

The state Department of Agriculture is asking people to report online or by phone at 1-888-4BADFLY if they see a spotted lanternfly.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More