National Aviary welcomes female Steller’s sea eagle in conservation effort

Pittsburgh’s National Aviary has welcomed a new, female Steller’s sea eagle. The eagle, which has yet to be named, is sharing a habitat with Kodiak — known as “Kody” to staff and community members — a 20-year-old Steller’s sea eagle who has lived at the aviary for 17 years.

The female eagle joins the aviary as part of a conservation initiative with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in hopes that she and Kody will produce chicks. Native to the rocky seacoasts and rivers of northeastern Siberia in Russia, Steller's sea eagles are considered vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Kurt Hundgen, senior director of animal care and conservation at the National Aviary, said providing Kodiak with a potential mate advances the goal of preserving the long-term health of Steller’s sea eagle populations.

“By providing a potential new mate for Kody, we are able to participate in the AZA collaborative breeding program for Steller’s sea eagles and this program basically is designed to ensure that the entire Steller’s sea eagles population remains genetically diverse for long-term management,” Hundgen said.

Mike Faix / National Aviary Kodiak (aka Kody) and his new roommate have been getting to know each other. Aviary staff hope the two will produce chicks and contribute to a conservation effort to help maintain and preserve Steller's Sea Eagle populations.

The new eagle is 10 years old. Female Steller’s sea eagles can weigh up to 20 pounds and have a wingspan of up to 8 feet. They can grow to be about 1/3 larger than their male counterparts. According to the Aviary, Kody’s new partner is “impressively larger” than him.

“She’s big, she’s beautiful, and we are very excited,” Hundgen said.

Cathy Schlott, who directs animal programs and experiences at the National Aviary, explained that Kodiak and his new partner are ambassadors for their wild counterparts

“These Steller’s sea eagles are here to educate the public about Steller’s sea eagles and why they’re listed as vulnerable, and what we can do, and what choices we can make everyday to help protect the Steller’s sea eagles that are in the wild,” Schlott said.

The Aviary said that after Kodiak’s escape from his habitat in 2021, the community was instrumental in his recovery. To give back, the Aviary wants to involve the community in picking a name for the new eagle. Suggestions will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 4.