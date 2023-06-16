8 Pittsburgh bars and restaurants with great mocktails — and 9 for cocktails

WESA has partnered with TABLE magazine to share some of its coverage of Pittsburgh's food and dining scene with our listeners and readers. Welcome to the third installment in this series, from TABLE's "How to Pittsburgh" issue.

Make it a Mocktail at these 8 Pittsburgh Bars and Restaurants

Alcohol-free mocktails are trending as many of us search for healthier approaches to living large. TABLE staff suggests a few spots to quench your thirst.

Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar

211 N. Whitfield

This relatively new East Liberty joint features a nice selection of booze-free cocktails. Try the Apple-Cinnamon Spritzer with apple cider, cinnamon, lime juice, honey simple syrup, and seltzer.

Kaya

2000 Smallman Street

A food menu inspired by the culinary cuisine of the Caribbean, South America, and the Pacific, pairs well with one of the restaurant’s zero-proof cocktails. Go full-island mode with a Piña No-Lada, featuring Seedlip spice, pineapple juice, and Coco Lopez.

The Independent Brewing Company

1704 Shady Avenue

The Independent Brewing Company focuses exclusively on serving the beer of independently-owned breweries, but don’t sleep on their cocktails. Their signature drinks also include non-alcoholic versions worth the visit alone.

Hidden Harbor

1708 Shady Avenue

Located next door to The Independent Brewing Company, this tiki-themed bar offers sober and non-sober guests alike the opportunity to indulge in fun and creative glassware. Order the “cool and creamy” Surf Wax, featuring honeydew, cilantro, pineapple, and coconut.

Spork

5430 Penn Avenue

Peruse the Temperance section of Spork’s cocktail list for a variety of mocktails. Try Kingdom of Smiles, which includes Ritual (a zero-proof tequila alternative), rambutan, mango, and Thai holy basil.

St. Clair Social

302 S. St. Clair Street

In addition to a large selection of soft drinks, this neighborhood corner bar features several tasty non-alcoholic spirits. Order the Grapefruit Sage Collins, a mix of grapefruit sage cordial, lemon, and Squirt soda.

Pusadee’s Garden

5319 Butler Street

Enjoy beautiful outdoor garden seating with one of this Thai restaurant’s spirit-free cocktails. We recommend starting your meal with Give it a Chai, an alcoholic-free beverage containing chai, ginger, and lemon.

The Open Road

600 E. Warrington Avenue

Staying in? The Open Road, which first launched as a pop-up non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop, has since expanded to an impressive storefront. Choose everything from non-alcoholic tequila-style spirits to bubbly rosés. They also have lots of non-alcoholic beers and a range of alcohol-free cocktails, like canned cranberry cosmos and mango margaritas with jalapeño.

Laura Petrilla / Commerce Bar's Bellhop and Blood Orange Boulevardier

9 Pittsburgh Restaurants Rich in Cocktail Culture

The ‘Burgh is rich in sippability. If you’re looking to try something new, TABLE staff has a bevy of bevvy suggestions.

Commerce Bar: Bellhop and Blood Orange Boulevardier

128 S. Highland Avenue

Embrace Commerce Bar’s speakeasy aesthetic with the bright Bellhop cocktail: a mix of gin, lemon, Sauvignon blanc, and cucumber. Or, for the more daring of us, order the intriguingly bitter Blood Orange Boulevardier, shown here… or allow the bartender to create a personalized drink for you.

Altius: A Sip With a View

1230 Grandview Avenue

Maker’s Mark bourbon, Nocino walnut liqueur, and orange bitters make up a notable cocktail, though it’s the place that helps the drink live up to its name. Located in Mt. Washington, Altius offers breathtaking views overlooking Pittsburgh.

Bridges & Bourbon: B & B Signature Old Fashioned

930 Penn Avenue

Bridges & Bourbon elevates a traditional Old Fashioned by swapping Angostura bitters for tiki bitters and adding dark rum and spiced demerara to bourbon.

St. Clair Social: Midori Sour

302 S. St. Clair Street

This St. Clair Social signature cocktail features Lucky Sign’s aquavit, Midori, lemon, lime, agave, and chili oil.

Margaux: Parting Shot

5947 Penn Avenue

Let your taste buds revel in this French 75 cocktail featuring a layering of pear flavors, lemon, and champagne.

Emerson’s: Truffle Sidecar

435 Market Street

Paired with Emerson’s European-inspired interior, the Truffle Sidebar, a mix of truffle-infused VSOP Cognac, triple sec, simple syrup, lemon, and rosemary sugar, is sure to make its drinker feel very top-of-the-pyramid.

Fig & Ash: An Ode to the Industry

514 E. Ohio Street

A tribute to Hulu’s hit show The Bear, An Ode to the Industry is served in a plastic restaurant container and features Fernet- Branca, amaro, green chartreuse, lime, and simple syrup.

Dish Osteria Bar: Lambrusco Spritz

128 S. 17th Street

As the name suggests, dry Lambrusco is included in this cocktail, alongside Lo-Fi amaro, Amara Rosso, grapefruit, Castelvetrano olives, and an orange slice.

Kingly Spirits: Gin Cup No. 1

2613 Smallman Street

Kingfly’s Gin and Orange Liqueur to create this twist on the Pimm’s Cup cocktail by Raoul Segarra, lead distiller at Kingfly.

