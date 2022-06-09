© 2022 90.5 WESA
COVID-19 levels in Allegheny County wastewater on the decline

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published June 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
pittsburgh_skyline.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

COVID-19 wastewater analysis shows that the concentration of the virus declined 60-70%, day over day, during the first week of June, according to Allegheny County’s health department. Omicron remains the dominant variant.

The drop in COVID-19 in the county’s sewage tracks with a decline in reported cases. Last week, ending June 8, there were 2,616 cases, roughly 500 fewer than the previous week and nearly 1,800 down from the week before that.

Despite these promising numbers, severe COVID-19 illness continues to rise.

Hospitalizations saw a 25% increase with just under 200 new admissions. Also, 18 people died this past week, a slight increase from the 16 who died the previous week.

