While Allegheny County COVID-19 numbers are down, transmission is likely on the rise

The official count of new COVID-19 infections decreased this week, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. This drop in cases is likely a red herring as other metrics indicate that transmission of the coronavirus is on the upswing.

Severe illness is increasing in the county as there were 145 new COVID-19 hospitalizations this week, while there were just 41 the previous week. Hospitalization data is a more reliable barometer of the disease since the county’s tally of coronavirus cases omits at-home tests.

Also, wastewater analysis shows coronavirus levels increased in Pittsburgh area sewage for the second week in a row. The county health department reports that between July 5 and 13, concentrations increased 12-14% a day.

The county reports that omicron remains the dominant variant found in wastewater. Though testing is not sensitive enough to determine which Omicron subtypes are present, epidemiologists say that BA.4 and BA.5 are driving many of the new infections in the U.S.

These subvariants are even more infectious than previous strains. Now, people who previously had the virus are again falling ill with COVID-19; sometimes, reinfections occur just months or even weeks after.

Additionally, people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are at higher risk for so-called breakthrough infections from the subvariants. However, these individuals are more likely to make full recoveries compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Infectious disease experts say the barrage of new variants will continue until vaccines are available globally.

