Monkeypox vaccine is now being offered at more health clinics in Allegheny County

Access to the monkeypox vaccine is expanding in Allegheny County as several primary care providers can now administer the immunization.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency . The virus comes from the same family as smallpox, though it tends to cause less severe illness.

As of Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported that it has received 1,422 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine . This is enough for 711 people, as someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.

Portions of the county’s vaccine allotment have been distributed to providers that offer sexual and reproductive health care, including testing for sexually transmitted infections. Those clinics are Metro Community Health Center, Allies for Health + Wellbeing and Central Outreach Wellness Center. Allegheny Health Network’s HIV clinic also has doses but only for its current patients.

The majority of monkeypox cases are occurring among men who have sex with men. The virus is spread through intimate contact, such as cuddling, kissing or sex. People can also get it by touching contaminated clothing or bedding.

The county reports that since its first case on June 30, there have been 20 people who have tested positive for monkeypox. Contact tracers determine who has been exposed and needs the vaccine.

