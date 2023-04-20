© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Pennsylvanians will start losing Medicaid coverage next month

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
Dr. Val Arkoosh speaks at a lectern.
Sarah Boden
/
90.5 WESA
Dr. Val Arkoosh discusses Medicaid and the end of COVID-19-era polices at Pittsburgh's East End Cooperative Ministry.

Pennsylvanians will need to re-enroll in Medicaid by early May, or risk losing their coverage, due to the end of COVID-19 era policies.

Some 3.6 million Pennsylvanians are beneficiaries of the government’s insurance program for low-income people. For the past three years, recipients didn’t have to do any paperwork to keep their Medicaid coverage, but that’s now ending: People are again required to apply annually to maintain their enrollment.

Expiration dates for Medicaid policies are rolling and specific to each person. Though policies began ending in April, people have a 30-day grace period after their deadline to reapply to the program or find other insurance. During that window, a person can also appeal the loss of their Medicaid coverage if the state determines they are no longer eligible: People may maintain their Medicaid coverage as the appeal processes, extending it for another two months.

While speaking at East End Cooperative Ministry, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that serves low-income community members, Dr. Val Arkoosh, the acting Secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services, acknowledged that the changes to Medicaid are significant.

“Our goal throughout this process is to make sure that every Pennsylvanian stays covered, even if they need to switch from Medicaid to another plan,” said Arkoosh.

Everyone enrolled in Medicaid is encouraged to complete re-enrollment paperwork, regardless of whether they know they no longer qualify due to income restrictions. Doing so makes it easier for people to sign up for alternative health care coverage because their application is shared with Pennie, the state-run insurance exchange.

Chachi Angelo, Pennie’s director of external affairs, describes this process as a warm handoff as the exchange will then set up an account for the former Medicaid recipient and provide them an estimate of the cost of their insurance: ““All that will have to happen then is just come in and choose a plan based on what works best for you and your family.”

People will start getting notices that their Medicaid coverage is set to expire roughly 90 days beforehand. Therefore, DHS encourages Medicaid recipients to make sure her department has their updated emails, phone numbers and addresses.

Tags
Health, Science & Tech Top Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More