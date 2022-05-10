Pittsburgh YMCA picks its first female leader in the organization's 168-year history

The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s nationwide search for a new president and CEO ended on Monday, nearly a year after it began. The organization announced Amy Haralson Kienle, a veteran leader of multiple YMCA associations, will fill the position.

Kienle will also be the first female president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh since it was founded 168 years ago.

Amy Haralson Kienle

Kevin Bolding, former president and CEO, left the organization in June 2021. Since his departure, Board of Trustees member and President Emeritus of Grove City College Dick Jewell has served as interim president.

Kienle is currently the president and CEO of Georgia Mountains YMCA. She previously worked for YMCA of Florida’s First Coast and YMCA of Central Florida.

“Our board of directors' selection committee had a great responsibility to carefully and thoughtfully choose a new President and CEO from among incredibly impressive candidates,” Michael Polite, the chair of YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s Board of Directors said in a statement. “In Amy Kienle we found a proven, passionate, and innovative leader to chart the course for how our Y will continue serving the changing needs of our community in a relevant, equitable and fiscally responsible manner.”

“I am excited to lead Pittsburgh’s historic YMCA and look forward to learning about the many unique programs offered while also nurturing relationships with community leaders and organizations to achieve deeper impact,” Kienle said.

A team of board members and staff will work with Kienle over the summer as she transitions into her new position. Her anticipated start date is in late June.