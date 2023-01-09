Heinz Endowments names Chris DeCardy as new president

The Heinz Endowments named Chris DeCardy as its new president on Monday, following a 10-month national search.

DeCardy has worked as a senior executive with several major U.S. foundations and currently works as a consultant for nonprofits with a focus on climate change advocacy and policy, according to a press release announcing his hire.

“The Endowments and the Heinz family have a distinguished history of addressing the most important issues of the day for families and individuals with impact not only locally, but also nationally,” DeCardy said in the release. “The Endowments’ commitment to community and collaboration as the backbone for lasting change resonates deeply with me. I look forward to learning from and working with nonprofit and civic leaders across the region.”

“We have found a leader whose values align with our long-standing commitment to serve our region in ways that not only help sustain the invaluable work of our nonprofits, but which help them to develop, flourish and maximize their impact," said André Heinz, board chairman, in the release. "The Pittsburgh community will benefit enormously from the exemplary leadership experience Chris brings to the Endowments and his work as a passionate, thoughtful and respected collaborator across the broad philanthropic sector.”

DeCardy was most recently the acting CEO of the ClimateWorks Foundation , a San Francisco-based nonprofit that aims to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions through philanthropy.

Before that, he served as the vice president and director of programs at the David and Lucile Packard Foundation , which provides grants to nonprofit organizations with focuses including conservation, science, reproductive health and rights, children’s health and education.

During DeCardy’s 18 years at the Packard Foundation, he helped oversee more than $340 million in annual grants split between 1,600 active grantees, according to the release. He also led development of new programs including expansions of regional grants focused on the visual and performing arts, early childhood education and out of school youth programs.

DeCardy currently lives in Menlo Park, Ca., where he serves as the chair of the city’s planning commission. He is also on the advisory board of Menlo Spark , a nonprofit that focuses on making the city carbon neutral by 2030.

He will move to Pittsburgh to take the position in April.

Last year, The Heinz Endowments awarded $92 million in grants, mostly to nonprofit organizations in western Pennsylvania, and currently has assets of approximately $2.1 billion.

Previous president Grant Oliphant left the organization in February 2022 for a similar position with the San Diego-based Conrad Prebys Foundation.

WESA receives funding from the Heinz Endowments.