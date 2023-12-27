Fort Pitt Museum goes on hiatus this January

Located in Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh, the Fort Pitt Museum will temporarily close starting Monday, Jan. 1, for maintenance and updates. The museum reopens Feb. 1.

Curators will update exhibition lighting, perform routine maintenance, clean the museum’s iconic diorama that depicts 18th-century Pittsburgh in miniature, and install new objects to second-floor galleries, according to a statement.

Staff members, meanwhile, are headed to Oklahoma during the shutdown to participate in a series of historical workshops with the Delaware Tribe — one of several federally recognized indigenous tribes whose homeland includes Western Pennsylvania.

The museum will keep it typical 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. business hours this week; it’s a final chance to check out "Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief" — an exhibition that explores the relationship between George Washington and the Seneca Chief Guyasuta before the French-Indian War. The exhibit features artifacts including the bronze maquette for the “Points of View” sculpture on Mount Washington by local sculptor Jim West

Admission is free for kids between now and Dec. 31.