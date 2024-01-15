© 2024 90.5 WESA
At Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, Pittsburgh teens recite ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published January 15, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST
A teenager with a microphone alongside other teens.
1 of 10  — Lamont Greer Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history (2).JPG
Lamont Greer, a 10th-grader at University Prep, recites part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Specifically, Greer read the portion that begins, "In a sense, we've come to our nation's capital to cash a check." It later addresses how Black Americans were given a "bad check," but that they "demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice."
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
A teen with a microphone in front of a screen.
2 of 10  — Malik Jackson Grant Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
Malik Jackson Grant, who recently graduated from high school, stands in front of a crowd of a few dozen people at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center in the Hill District on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
A teen girl holds a microphone.
3 of 10  — KP Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
"KP," a 10th-grader at University Prep, reads the portion of King's speech in which he acknowledged the long journey many had made to attend the March on Washington, including enduring incarceration and violence in the American South.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
A man holds a microphone next to a screen and some teenagers.
4 of 10  — JD Williams Lamont Greer Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
JD Williams, the cultural and main street manager of the Hill CDC, helped the teens read the speech and also co-hosted the event.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
A teenager holds a microphone.
5 of 10  — JY-Juan Bryant Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
JY-Juan Bryant, a 12th-grader at Steel Valley High School, read last from the speech before the crowd was invited to collectively recite King's most famous lines, which begin with "I Have a Dream."
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
Four teenagers stand together while one holds a microphone.
6 of 10  — savion pollard Lamont Greer Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
Savion Pollard, a ninth-grader at University Prep, stands between his peers as he recites a portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
A teenager holds a microphone and a piece of paper.
7 of 10  — Neko Jones Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC.JPG
Neko Jones, a 10th-grader at University Prep, starts off the recitation.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
A photo of three people on a screen from a television program.
8 of 10  — high the hog netflix show Lamont Greer Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
A photo from the Netflix series, "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America," is shown during the event. The three people pictured were all civil rights activists as teenagers living and studying in Atlanta.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
Bean pies in a row on a table.
9 of 10  — bean pies Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
Bean pies, which are a staple of the Nation of Islam culture, were served at the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Before the dish was served, attendees learned about the classic food from the Netflix series, "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America."
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
A man sitting down looks at a piece of paper.
10 of 10  — attendee reading Martin Luther King day 2024 Pittsburgh Hill District CDC Black history.JPG
Throughout the speech recitation by the teens, members of the audience were encouraged to help them with more complicated words. The audience also talked about the mastery of language King possessed in both his written and spoken words.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

In a meeting room Monday at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center in the Hill District, a group of seven teens led a few dozen families in the reading of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s renowned “I Have a Dream” speech. One by one, the students stood in front of the crowd and recited passages from the 1963 address first delivered by King in front of tens of thousands of attendees at the March on Washington.

“What inspired us to really make sure that the youth of our community were involved today was about the children of the civil rights movement who really sacrificed their bodies, their lives, and really espoused their ideals based upon Martin Luther King,” said Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill CDC and a host of the gathering Monday.

Seven teens stand in front of a crowd.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
The seven teens who participated in Monday's reciting of MJK's "I Have a Dream" speech were encouraged to be active in social justice by the older audience members in attendance.

While the teenagers’ recitation of the iconic speech was at the center of the event, it also included a showing of "The Defiance" episode from the Netflix series, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. In it, host/chef/writer Stephen Satterfield visits his hometown of Atlanta to meet with former civil rights activists who marched, protested and were arrested with King and other leaders of the movement. The series showcases the significant history of Black cuisine throughout the United States and its impact on culture. After the showing of the program (and after everyone in the crowd was definitely getting hungry watching it), a meal of mac-and-cheese, greens, fried chicken, cornbread and bean pies was served. (Bean pies were featured in the episode as being an integral dish for the Nation of Islam.)

The Monday event also included an in-depth look at the 1963 speech, with audience members commenting on their favorite passages and how they see King’s words resonate with the current sociopolitical climate. Led by Milliones, the crowd discussed King’s “Three Evils of Society:” racism, capitalism and militarism. Throughlines were made regarding recent book bans of Black history and culture in schools, recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions and voting rights, and King’s message of “operational unity.”

“In a land of plenty, poverty is by design,” said one attendee.

Through the event, all attendees continued to reflect on the legacy of King and how his message continues to bring hope and encourage perseverance.
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
