WESA's Top Stories, June 1: Local Lumber Prices And Home Sales Skyrocketing; Pittsburgh Pride Events Are Back

Today's top stories on Pittsburgh, the state, and the world, from WESA, NPR, and public radio partners.

1. Local businesses, consumers among those getting the short end of the stick during lumber shortage

Lumber prices have skyrocketed amid a national shortage. An-Li Herring reports the price of lumber started to climb soon after COVID hit, as sawmills shut ahead of an expected recession. But then demand for housing and home renovations surged, and suppliers couldn’t keep up .

Pittsburgh home sales are soaring, according to a recent Zillow study. Jason Phox reports more than 55% of homes for sale on the site sold within one week during the month of April.

2. State Senate bill would allow teens to bypass parental approval for COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in people as young as 12 in May. But in Pennsylvania, kids under 18 must have parental consent for many health care services. Julia Zenkevich looks into new legislation that would make exceptions .

As the state eases distancing and mask mandates, health officials are still failing to successfully vaccinate communities that have been disadvantaged from the start , Spotlight PA's Jamie Martines reports.

Katie Blackley Demonstrators march on the Andy Warhol Bridge.

3. Pittsburgh Pride events are back, and there's no shortage of ways to celebrate

LGBT Pride celebrations are set to return virtually and in-person this month. The group Trans YOUniting plans to hold a march from downtown to the North Shore this weekend, with a celebration to follow at Allegheny Commons Park. Later this month, People’s Pride by Sisters PGH returns for its fourth year with a virtual events lineup. Katie Blackley has the rundown.

4. The Pennsylvania Legislature has new power to overrule Wolf on COVID, but the two camps differ on details

After Pennsylvanians approved a constitutional amendment giving the state legislature broad authority to end or change a governor’s disaster declarations, lawmakers are fast-tracking a bill aimed at dismantling many of Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic mitigation efforts , WHYY's Katie Meyer reports.

Anxiety runs high among unemployed Pennsylvanians as the state begins an overhaul of its 60-year-old benefits computer system, reports Spotlight PA's Rebecca Moss.

5. Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP, the Associated Press' Marc Levy reports.

Courtesy of DragonWake Films A scene from "Back for Good" takes place on Mount Washington.

6. Pittsburgh-native siblings' Indie film premieres online

An independent feature film made largely in Pittsburgh debuts this week. “Back for Good” is co-written and co-directed by brother and sister Bailey and Molly Donovan. Bill O'Driscoll reports the award-winning film, shot before the pandemic, is a comedic drama about a young woman who leaves New York to reunite with an old flame in Pittsburgh .

7. Why is it still so hard to see police bodycam footage in Pennsylvania?

Police body cameras are a rare tool that can help secure criminal convictions and hold police officers accountable. The recordings theoretically make it harder for police to lie about what happened, and, in turn, for citizens to lie about police . But WHYY's Ryan Briggs reports that for the general public, getting a glimpse of any body or dashcam footage is a rare feat, partly thanks to a Pennsylvania law that intentionally makes it hard to access.

8. Mark Zuckerberg helped some Pa. counties survive the 2020 election. Right-wing lawmakers say that was unfair.

More than 20 Pennsylvania counties turned to private philanthropy when it became apparent the Republican-led General Assembly wasn’t going to help them cover COVID-related expenses , Spotlight PA's Marie Albiges reports.

9. Students or horses? Education advocates want to repurpose Pa.'s generous horse-racing subsidy

Pennsylvania is a nationwide leader when it comes to state government subsidizing the horse racing industry. Keystone Crossroads' Emily Rizzo reports education advocates want the funds redirected to schools .

