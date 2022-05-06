Thousands turn out for Trump rally in Greensburg

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear Friday night at a rally in Greensburg alongside U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Thousands of supporters lined up in the rain hours before Trump's expected arrival at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of cars bearing Trump flags, signs and stickers were parked in a soggy field next to the fairgrounds shortly after 1 p.m. Some people slept in their cars while others headed into the venue early to ensure they got a spot for the event, which officially began at 3 p.m.

Doug Davis from Parker, Armstrong County, said the rally Friday offered the first chance he has had to see Trump since the 2020 election. According to Davis, Trump’s endorsement of Oz carries a lot of weight.

“If Trump says [Oz is] my candidate, he’s my candidate,” he said. “Whoever [Trump] says is my man or woman.”

Others were unsure if Oz will earn their vote. Sue Garris from Blairsville, Indiana County, said she is considering voting for GOP pundit Kathy Barnette. “I’m still debating, still deciding,” she added.

Kaylee Miner from Greensburg said she’s also still unsure who she will support in the primary. Both women said Trump's planned appearance drew them to the rally.

“We love Trump. We try to support him in any way we can,” said Miner.

Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA Supporters lined up early to get into the Westmoreland Fairgrounds Friday.

Lou Ann McKlveen from Ligonier said she’ll be paying close attention to Oz’s speech Friday to make up her mind, but she was more focused on hearing from the former president.

“We want to see what Oz has to say, and we want to hear that President Trump’s running the next term,” she said. McKlveen criticized Oz’s past statements about key issues and his relationships with celebrities.

When asked about the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. that was leaked Monday, many rally-goers took issue with the occurrence of the leak itself rather than the content of the opinion.

“I don’t think it should have come out like it did,” said McKlveen. She said she worries the leak puts political pressure on the Supreme Court.

Rally attendees who spoke to WESA said they wish to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

“It should go back to the states,” said Garris. “That’s how it always should’ve been. I think that it was ruled unfairly in the first place.”

Davis said he agreed.

“The Supreme Court does not have the right to make a decision about abortion. The states do,” he said.

Garris said she doesn’t support a total ban on abortion. But she said she hopes states such as Pennsylvania can place stricter limits on when abortions are permitted, citing rape and incest as examples of such exceptions.

“Not a total ban,” she said. “[But] I think there are certain limitations.”

Garris’ view mirrors that found in a recent Pew Research study. The majority of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in some cases while illegal in others. Only 8% of those surveyed said abortion should be illegal in every case.

Trump is expected to take the stage around 8 p.m. Friday at the fairgrounds.