© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
wesa voting matters series square logo.png
WESA Voting Matters
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

As polls tighten, Fetterman announces historic fundraising, calls on friends for support

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published October 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT
DSC00982.JPG
1 of 7  — DSC00982.JPG
"How many times do you think Dr. Oz has been in Beaver County?" Fetterman asks. "Do you really think he would have ever gone to Beaver County if he wasn't running for the Senate? "
Oliver Morrison
DSC00891.JPG
2 of 7  — DSC00891.JPG
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman (right) campaigns with U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania (light shirt) and Sherrod Brown of Ohio (far left) in Butler County and Erie on Thursday.
Oliver Morrison
DSC00999.JPG
3 of 7  — DSC00999.JPG
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (left) stays to talk with supporters after an event in Monaca Thursday. John Fetterman (right) poses for a couple of photos with supporters before leaving.
Oliver Morrison
DSC00839.JPG
4 of 7  — DSC00839.JPG
T Berry (left), retired from Eaton Electric, and Jan Carpenter, a retired caseworker for the Department of Public Welfare, came to the rally Thursday to support John Fetterman. "I'm here especially for health care and women's right to choose," Carpenter said.
Oliver Morrison
DSC00832.JPG
5 of 7  — DSC00832.JPG
Steve Pennell, who delivers newspapers, and Rodd Kavic, a teacher in Allegheny County, came to hear Fetterman for the first time. "I just want to see actually physically see him," Kavic said. "I've never seen him before in person. So part of it's just [to] come out and size up the guy."
Oliver Morrison
DSC00845.JPG
6 of 7  — DSC00845.JPG
A crowd of around 100 retirees and union workers listens to Fetterman and other Democratic candidates and leaders speak in Monaca.
Oliver Morrison
DSC00897.JPG
7 of 7  — DSC00897.JPG
Fetterman (right) waits to speak with fellow Democrats Chris Deluzio, Bob Casey and Bruce Carper.
Oliver Morrison

As poll results have tightened in the race for the U.S. Senate, Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign has tried to turn the attack back on his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. On Thursday, it also brought reinforcements in the form of Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown to stump for Fetterman in Western Pennsylvania.

Fetterman’s campaign announced Thursday that it had raised $22 million in the past three months, doubling the amount he raised in the previous quarter, and setting a record for a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, Oz’s campaign announced that his campaign had raised $17 million, which included a $7 million loan that Oz made to his own campaign.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Stay on top of election news from WESA's political reporters — delivered fresh to your inbox every weekday morning.

Although Fetterman is out-fundraising Oz, Reuters reported this week that national Republican groups have spent $20 million recently attacking Fetterman. The millions of dollars in ads have attacked Fetterman, especially for his record on crime, which has cut into the share of voters who have a favorable opinion of Fetterman.

And these attacks appear to be paying off. A large Fetterman lead in the polls during the summer has been fading, and the Pennsylvania Senate race has become a toss-up again, according to the Cook Political Report. Although Fetterman has continued to lead in nearly every poll by an average of 4 percentage points, Oz’s support has increased by around 6 points, according to the Upshot,

In Beaver County, the two senators largely emphasized labor union issues in their speeches to a crowd of around 100 people that appeared to be evenly split between retirees and union members. Casey told the crowd to push back against corporate interests that were undermining their union rights — ”the same corporate power that's attacking John Fetterman now. Tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars lying about his record, lying about him.”

Fetterman’s campaign tried to shift the attack back on Oz. Fetterman, who is still suffering side effects from his stroke earlier this year, spoke for less than four minutes.

“I don't have a whole lot really to say above and beyond the choice that we have before us right now. You have somebody that doesn't stand up for workers. He is somebody that is never told the truth about their own situation,” he said.

Rodd Kavic, a teacher in Allegheny County, said he came to see Fetterman speak for the first time, in part to size him up, and in part to show support. He came with a friend since college, Steve Pennell, who said he wanted to see how Fetterman was doing after his stroke. Jan Carpenter, a retired caseworker from the Department of Public Welfare who lives in Ambridge, said she wanted to see support for health care and abortion access.

The largest applause during Fetterman’s speech came in response to his pledge to establish a national right to abortion.

Election News from WESA
  1. Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant governor
  2. In Pa. state House races, Democrats emphasize support for abortion rights
  3. Unresolved gray areas in Pa. mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges

A group of five doctors opposed to Oz’s campaign held an event in Philadelphia, just as the event in Monaca ended. The doctors say that Oz has been using his medical credentials as the main argument for why he would be a good senator. But Dr. Belinda Birnbaum from Montgomery County said Oz has recommended products that he benefited from financially and recommended other products with little evidence to back them.

“When doctors give advice and recommendations, we know that we need our patients to trust us,” she said. “And it's a real privilege to earn and have that trust. So we can't stand by and watch somebody who's already undermined that trust.”

Even as Fetterman’s campaign tried to turn the attention on critiques of Oz, a new line of attack on Fetterman gained traction Thursday: The Associated Press published a report showing that Fetterman missed a number of events as lieutenant governor and had a light official schedule. This included missing between a third and a half of the Pennsylvania Senate meetings over which he was supposed to preside.

In response, Fetterman’s campaign emphasized how he has used his elected positions to promote issues through unconventional means that don’t show up on an official schedule.

“As lieutenant governor, my record of showing up and shaking up this office has transformed the Board of Pardons, saved Pennsylvania millions in taxpayer dollars and grown support in our state for defending LGBTQIA+ rights, weed legalization, union workers and raising the minimum wage,” Fetterman said in a statement prior to the event in Monaca.

Tags
Politics & Government Election 2022Top StoryJohn FettermanMehmet OzBob CaseySherrod BrownMonacaBeaver CountyU.S. Senate Election 2022
Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
See stories by Oliver Morrison

Load More