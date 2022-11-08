GOP's Doyle vies with Lee for Democratic-leaning Pittsburgh congressional district

Many observers expected all the drama in the race to replace longtime Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle, who announced his retirement last year, to take place in the May primary. But the tension in the state’s 12th District continued right through election day itself, as Democratic nominee Summer Lee faced strong headwinds, outside money, and a challenger with the same name as, but had no relation to, the outgoing incumbent.

Pennsylvania’s 12th District is dominated by heavily Democratic Pittsburgh, but grew slightly more purple after picking up conservative portions of Westmoreland County during a redistricting process earlier this year. And internal polling suggests the race will be tighter than previously expected as Democrats face a tough midterm cycle favoring Republicans.

The GOP needs to net five seats to retake control of the House.

One factor in the District 12 race has been the potential for name confusion. The retiring incumbent has said his office has received numerous calls from constituents confused about why his name appears on the ballot. The Republican challenger, meanwhile, has said his run is not an attempt to cash in on such confusion — but some of his campaign’s messaging arguably blurred partisan lines as well as distinctions between his “trusted name” and that of the incumbent.

Another factor has been large amounts of money spent against Lee’s campaign. A political committee founded by AIPAC, arguably the foremost pro-Israel interest group in the country, has poured capital into ads criticizing Lee’s support of criminal justice reform. The group spent more than $2 million in ads against Summer Lee in the spring and put down another $1 million for ads and mailings last week.

As a state House member, Lee has played a key role in galvanizing a progressive movement in Allegheny County that has transformed the Democratic Party. That has at times put her at odds with the party’s local establishment. Lee’s agenda includes support for a “Medicare for All” expansion of government health insurance, abolishing a federal rule that prohibits the use of tax dollars for abortion care and ending mandatory minimum prison sentences. After having won a contentious primary Lee would be Pennsylvania’s first Black congresswoman, and she’s been backed by progressives like Bernie Sanders — right up to the final hours of the campaign.

The Republican Doyle, a long-time insurance industry executive, has used such support against her in a bid to portray her as too far to the left. And he’s opposed much of Lee’s agenda. The Plum councilor has been endorsed by conservative groups like Gun Owners of America, but has touted his bipartisan work to shore up spending on school security in the borough.