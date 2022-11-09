© 2022 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
WESA Voting Matters
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

No concession from Doug Mastriano in Pa. governor’s race as Josh Shapiro thanks voters for victory

By Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Published November 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST
Doug Mastriano Pennsylvania republican governor race election 2022
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks to supporters during an election night campaign event at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro is thanking voters for giving him a win in Pennsylvania’s governor’s race.

But the Republican nominee, state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) had not conceded as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Shapiro is already claiming victory by the widest margin in a Pennsylvania gubernatorial race for a non-incumbent in nearly 80 years. The Associated Press has called the race for Shapiro.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Shapiro had more than 55 percent of the vote to Mastriano’s 42 percent, with 94 percent of ballots counted.

Mastriano did not concede at his election night party, telling supporters just before midnight Tuesday that they would wait until all the votes are counted, and that he looked forward to celebrating with them soon. At the time, Shapiro had already declared victory and was leading Mastriano 54.7 percent to 43.5 percent, with 79 percent of the vote counted.

Mastriano’s campaign was quiet Wednesday.

The retired Army colonel posted a few times on Twitter and Facebook. One post criticized Democrats while another showed Mastriano riding a horse with the caption “saddle up.”

Six polls conducted in the run-up to Election day showed Mastriano trailing by double digits.

The race was closely watched by election experts because Pennsylvania’s governor appoints the Secretary of State, who oversees elections. That means Mastriano’s choice would play a key role in how the election is run in 2024, when former president Donald Trump is expected to run.

Mastriano supported Trump’s 2020 election fraud lies and played a big role in spreading misinformation in Pennsylvania.

Results are not official until certified by the Department of State later this month.

Read more from our partners, WITF and StateImpact Pennsylvania.

