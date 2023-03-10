Allegheny County Executive candidates lay out policy proposals during online forum

Some Democratic candidates for Allegheny County Executive shared policy proposals and laid out key priorities during an online forum Thursday. The event was the second sponsored by a number of local progressive groups , including the Alliance for Police Accountability, Pittsburgh United and Casa San Jose. It was moderated by WESA Government and Accountability Editor Chris Potter.

In keeping with their past performances , candidates showed few differences on issues like infrastructure and environmental justice.

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb said, if elected, he would create an Office of Municipal Assistance and an infrastructure bank to help the county’s 130 municipalities leverage already available resources.

Many municipalities aren’t able to invest large sums of money into the retaining walls and stormwater systems necessary in the area. The office and infrastructure bank could “allow communities a new avenue to do projects, bundle those projects, allow us to get that funding in a much less expensive way and do much more projects at the municipal level,” he said.

Candidates also spoke in support of investments in green energy and limiting harm from polluting industries.

“There's no reason why Allegheny County cannot hold the greenest steel manufacturing facility in America or in the world,” said state Rep. Sara Innamorato. “We have an unprecedented amount of resources that are available to us at a federal level that – if we put together the coalition and the political wil l– we can draw down those dollars and we can build up a green and sustainable and people-focused economy, making sure that we are working with the communities that have historically been left behind and have been harmed by heavy polluting industries.”

Most candidates said they would support creating a county-wide food justice fund to address inequities in access to healthy and affordable foods.

Attorney Dave Fawcett said he would turn to local nonprofits and corporations to negotiate their help in tackling food deserts. He touted his experience in the courtroom where he sometimes went up against corporations.

Solving food inequities “should be an issue that all of us share in, including our corporations and nonprofits,” Fawcett said.

When questions turned to the county’s Department of Children Initiatives and disparities among children, former Pittsburgh Public Schools board member Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi said education is vital for improving kids’ wellbeing. She said the county has the ability to invest in afterschool and other programs, but “We have to want to do it and actually get up and do it.”

Allegheny County has struggled to advance affordable housing. County Councilor Liv Bennett noted that, as the sole candidate who lives in public housing, she understands the steps needed to repair local housing stock.

“We need to enforce and strengthen and give authority to the Health Department to cite these things, to give our authority to the Human Relations Commission, to make sure that they have the ability to really uphold these rights for the people that are experiencing the least or worst experiences.”

And, she added, “We need to make sure that all people have access to the information that they need … in their primary language.”

In his closing remarks, activist William Parker encouraged voters to get more involved in their communities and local elections.

“I want to make this Allegheny County work for all — ALL-egheny County,” Parker said. “But we need people … to continue to participate in this political process.”

Parker, Innamorato, Lamb and Bennett all said they’d implement new leadership at the Allegheny County Jail. Some also criticized the county for closing the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in 2021 without a plan in place, though candidates differed on whether or not they thought the county should reopen a juvenile detention center.

Democrats and Republicans will choose their candidates for county executive in the May 16 primaries.