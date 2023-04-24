Fitzgerald backs Lamb as his successor in county executive race

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced his choice to succeed him in the office next year: City Controller Michael Lamb.

“There's only one candidate with the qualifications, track record, honesty and integrity to lead this county for the next four years. And that's Michael Lamb,” said Fitzgerald during a mid-morning news conference Monday at the City-County Building, Downtown.

Fitzgerald characterized Lamb as the candidate best positioned to continue his own work as county executive — a pitch that explicitly referred to polling that suggests most Democrats are content with Fitzgerald’s tenure

“If you are happy with the direction Allegheny County has been going in — and apparently 73% of you are, according to the recent polls — Michael Lamb is the person who will work each and every day to build on the progress that we have made," he said.

Lamb, who was on hand for the event, praised Fitzgerald’s work ethic as well as his ethics in general.

“You can't question his commitment to making this region better,” he said. "And you can't question the commitment he's had in bringing a higher standard of ethics and integrity to Allegheny County. [That’s] something that I want to continue.”

Ethics has been a key issue in the race so far, largely due to a handful of stories by WESA and other media that have been vetting the quarter-century career of another candidate in the race: county Treasurer John Weinstein.

Fitzgerald did not mention Weinstein by name, though at one point while praising Lamb’s commitment to county government reform, he said Weinstein “did everything he could to save his own office. … We don’t want to go back to those days of pay-to-play patronage politics.”

The impact of any endorsement can be hard to measure, assuming it exists at all. But even if voters pay little attention to such things, Fitzgerald’s support could move the needle in other ways. Fitzgerald himself has $2.2 million in his own campaign war chest, and no one to spend it on, and his support may open up some wallets for people to contribute to Lamb directly.

Such support could be crucial for Lamb. Early campaign-finance reports suggest he can’t count on massive contributions paid to Weinstein from a handful of donors, nor the ability to self-finance the way attorney Dave Fawcett can, or the intense support from service-sector unions that seems headed Sara Innamorato’s way. (On Monday, in fact, Innamorato reported receiving $95,000 from SEIU Healthcare, and another $40,000 from a sister union of custodial employees.)

On Monday, Fitzgerald said he will be cutting “some ads in the coming days in which I’ll be stating a lot of the things that you’re hearing me say right now.”

Fitzgerald is term-limited after serving three terms as county executive, and although he is arguably the most powerful local official in western Pennsylvania, he had no obvious successor. He and Lamb, though not political foes, have never been particularly allied, either.

Yet Fitzgerald’s choice of Lamb was no surprise.

The two men share a long history in government, and both allied themselves with a series of reforms two decades ago that created the post that Fitzgerald now holds: Lamb was a leader of the Allegheny 2000 Citizens Committee, which supported a 1998 ballot question that established the government. Later, Lamb would espouse a reform of county administrative “row offices” that pared his own elected position, as prothonotary, out of existence.

“Michael was one of the people that broke with the old Democratic Party back in the late '90s to form this new form of government,” Fitzgerald said.

In any case, Fitzgerald also had few other options if he wanted to weigh in on the race at all. His animosity towards Weinstein is well known, and Innamorato is part of a progressive movement that Fitzgerald has opposed in the past.

Weinstein is set to have his own say later today: His campaign has said he will be holding a press event of his own this afternoon, in which it says he will disclose “a series of developments pertaining to his candidacy for Allegheny County Executive. … He will be joined by backers, indicative of his broad cross-section of support.”

This story will be updated.