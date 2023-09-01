Pa. Republican strategist steps down as vice president of CPAC board

Prominent Pennsylvania Republican strategist Charlie Gerow has resigned from his position as vice chair of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the marquee annual GOP conference, the Conservative Political Action Convention, commonly known as CPAC.

Gerow’s resignation comes amid calls for investigations into the group’s finances and leadership.

In his letter of resignation he cited concerns with the sexual battery charges against CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp and warnings about the group’s finances.

“Unfortunately, it appeared too often that doing service for [Schlapp] or others was more important, and I just simply couldn’t continue to go along with that. There are questions that need to be answered; there are issues that need to be resolved; and in my judgment they simply weren’t happening,” Gerow said.

Gerow is known for his work behind the scenes to elevate state Republican candidates and champion conservative policy positions. He founded the Harrisburg-based public affairs firm Quantum Communications in 2001.

During the 2020 election, Gerow and 19 other Pennsylvania conservatives gathered in Quantum Communications’ Harrisburg office where they signed on as “fake electors” as part of former President Trump’s scheme to stay in office by misrepresenting the state’s election results.

Gerow helped author the provisional language that the electors would be called upon only if Trump were declared the winner in Pennsylvania, likely shielding them from prosecution as investigations into the 2020 election continue.

He’s also made unsuccessful bids for public office, including a short-lived gubernatorial campaign in 2022.

Gerow hopes the remaining CPAC executives conduct a thorough investigation into Schlapp’s charges and a forensic audit of the organization’s finances. He also suggested a thorough review of all the exit interviews from the large number of staff who have left over the past few months.

“I’ve made no accusations,” Gerow said. “I’ve simply said that there ought to be thorough investigations into all of the problems or potential problems that have been raised by folks with respect to how CPAC is doing its business.”

Gerow’s resignation follows four other CPAC executives who resigned this year, including the group’s treasurer, former Colorado Congressman Bob Beauprez.

“When [Beauprez] resigned, he sent some clear warnings, what I would consider to be legal red flags, concerning our finances. And all I’m saying is there ought to be a forensic audit so that we can determine whether or not there are any problems,” Gerow said. “I’ve made no accusations. I’ve simply said that there ought to be thorough investigations into all of the problems or potential problems that have been raised by folks with respect to how CPAC is doing its business.”

It remains to be seen how Gerow’s departure will affect Pennsylvania Republicans and whether it will result in fewer opportunities to network, self-promote, and speak at the premier Republican gathering.

David Brinton, a Republican committeeman from Fairview Township, said Gerow’s decision could mean less national exposure for conservative hopefuls.

“Charlie being the vice chairman certainly was a feather in the cap for the Pennsylvania Republican Party,” Brinton said. “For future leaders here in the state, it gave them a national platform working with Charlie to get on stage and speak before a national audience.”

Gerow has optimism about the state’s conservative hopefuls.

“Both of the directors from Pa. have resigned within the course of the past couple of weeks, but I’m very hopeful that won’t have any impact on Pennsylvania political aspirants and their ability to showcase themselves [at CPAC],” Gerow said.

Gerow doesn’t have any future plans at the moment, but “guarantees” he will continue to seek “conservative solutions” to national and state problems – while continuing to write his online political columns and make television appearances.

