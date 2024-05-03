© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pittsburgh drivers can expect marathon traffic this weekend

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt,
Glynis Board
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:31 AM EDT
A marathon runner crosses the Rachel Carson Bridge.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

Runners from around the region will flock to downtown Pittsburgh this weekend for the Dick’s Sporting Goods annual marathon. Drivers can expect disruptions in traffic patterns to accommodate the extra foot traffic.

Downtown road closures for this weekend’s marathon begin Friday at noon. The Boulevard of the Allies will close between Wood and Stanwix Streets through late Sunday afternoon.

The Andy Warhol Bridge, also known as the Seventh Street Bridge, will also close from 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a 5K and Kids Marathon. The David McCullough 16th Street Bridge will close Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the full race.

Marathon organizers also encourage people using public transit to allow for additional travel time. Those who want to watch the race can find a map of the route and a complete list of closures online.
Tags
Arts, Sports & Culture Top Story
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is an education reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Glynis Board
Glynis comes from a long line of Pittsburgh editors and has 16 years of experience reporting, producing and editing in the broadcasting industry. She holds a Master's in Education and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University. She also spent a year with West Virginia University as an adjunct journalism professor.
See stories by Glynis Board
Load More