Pittsburgh drivers can expect marathon traffic this weekend

Runners from around the region will flock to downtown Pittsburgh this weekend for the Dick’s Sporting Goods annual marathon. Drivers can expect disruptions in traffic patterns to accommodate the extra foot traffic.

Downtown road closures for this weekend’s marathon begin Friday at noon. The Boulevard of the Allies will close between Wood and Stanwix Streets through late Sunday afternoon.

The Andy Warhol Bridge, also known as the Seventh Street Bridge, will also close from 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a 5K and Kids Marathon. The David McCullough 16th Street Bridge will close Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the full race.

Marathon organizers also encourage people using public transit to allow for additional travel time. Those who want to watch the race can find a map of the route and a complete list of closures online.

