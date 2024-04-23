Eugene DePasquale wins 5-way Democratic primary, will face Sunday in attorney general race

In a Democratic primary with a ballot otherwise dominated by names from the eastern part of the state — starting with Scranton native Joe Biden — Eugene DePasquale stood out as one of just two Allegheny County candidates running statewide.

And now he’s hoping that helps him in his bid to be the state’s next attorney general. The Associated Press declared DePasquale the winner in the five-way Democratic race at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday. He'll run against Republican Dave Sunday in the November general election.

In remarks to supporters Tuesday night, DePasquale referenced his history as the son of a Vietnam veteran who later struggled with mental health and substance abuse and became an incarcerated felon.

"Look, you don't want that to happen to anybody, but it does prepare you for a life of challenge, a life of struggle," he said. "And I'd like to believe that that struggle is what's going to prepare me for the next step. See, I've seen both sides of the criminal justice system. Not many people can do that. "

The AG serves as the state’s top law enforcement official and sits on a state pardons board. The office handles only a small set of criminal cases, but it defends the commonwealth in court while handling consumer protection and other cases.

"He's done a great job, [he's] a great guy," said former state Rep. Ted Harhai of Westmoreland County, who attended DePasquale's victory celebration in Pittsburgh. Harhai said he served in the state House with DePasquale and that DePasquale "helped [him] with a number of issues" as auditor general.

"He's very matter-of-fact [and] got to the root of the problems," Harhai said. "He's easy to support."

Since Josh Shapiro left the post to become the state’s governor last year, the job has been held by a caretaker, Michelle Henry. (Henry pledged not to run for the seat, in keeping with a longstanding tradition in state government.) Five Democrats and two Republicans are seeking the post.

A Pittsburgh native from a political family, DePasquale returned to the area to teach at the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to that, he lived in York, where he served as a state representative, two terms as state Auditor General, and, later, as an unsuccessful challenger to Trump-aligned Republican Congressman Scott Perry. In remarks to his supporters Tuesday night, he thanked voters from both cities, saying they would always be home to him.

He’d been openly pondering a run for more than a year, but the field of hopefuls for the office was crowded and included:



Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who previously worked in the state Treasurer’s office and as an assistant U.S. Attorney, and who came in second in the primary race

Joe Khan, a Bucks County who has previously worked as a county solicitor, assistant U.S. Attorney and county prosecutor

Keir Bradford Gray, of Philadelphia, the only public defender seeking the seat in either party

State Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, whose background in law includes work as a judge advocate general in the U.S. Army Reserve. He finished fifth in the primary race.

Each of the candidates drew upon political strengths: Solomon and Stollsteimer were top fundraisers who also attracted union support, for example, while Bradford Gray had been backed by progressive groups that include the Working Families Party.

DePasquale drew backing from elected officials and local Democratic committees, but alongside his name on the ballot appeared the name of Allegheny County — long regarded as a potential advantage in a race where candidates stood to divide up vote-rich southeastern Pennsylvania between them.

On the Republican side, York County prosecutor Sunday had the backing of the GOP establishment over his unsuccessful opponetnt, state Rep. Craig Williams of Delaware County.

The race for attorney general is likely to be hotly contested and could have national implications: Shapiro’s 2016 win put him in a position to challenge President Donald Trump on a number of initiatives. And Shapiro isn’t the only AG to move on to even loftier positions: Republican Tom Corbett also followed up his stint in the office by being elected governor.