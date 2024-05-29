Pittsburgh City Council wants to support two Juneteenth festivals amid criticism from organizer

Pittsburgh City Council is laying the groundwork to pay for two Juneteenth celebrations after leaders were criticized last week for not awarding a contract to a longtime festival organizer. A bill introduced Wednesday would award the Poise Foundation $125,000 to support a long-running Juneteenth festival organized by William “B” Marshall.

On Wednesday members also approved a $125,000 contract with Bounce Marketing & Events — the company Mayor Ed Gainey's office selected to organize a city-run Juneteenth event this year.

Councilor Khari Mosley described the Poise grant as an olive branch “in the spirit of goodwill … and healing” after last week’s tense, hours-long debate over who the city selected to organize its own Juneteenth.

After supporting Marshall’s event last year, the city opened up the process to allow more organizers to participate. Gainey's office said it wanted the city to have a Juneteenth event on par with the annual Independence Day Festival. Ultimately, a panel selected Bounce, a move that sparked controversy over how the city should mark the holiday.

The mayor’s office said it was important to proceed with a formal contract procurement process to select an organizer. The mayor has previously been criticized — by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office among others — for skipping the procurement process in favor of so-called “sole source contracts,” where one vendor is deemed the only suitable partner.

A Gainey staffer told council last week that the office received similar criticism when it awarded Marshall a contract last year without allowing others to bid.

But that explanation did little if anything to win over upset community members. Marshall accused the city of attempting to “diminish” his long-standing festival by creating a competing event, and he's claimed the Juneteenth funds were promised to him in a resolution passed last year.

But the mayor’s office noted that the contract signed between the city and Marshall’s fiscal sponsor (the Poise Foundation) was for one-year with no guarantee for a second year.

Mosley said although the city selected Bounce through the proper channels, finding money to also support Marshall’s event was essential.

“We thought it was important because of how contentious the issue has become,” Mosley said. “This is supposed to be a celebration.”

Mosley said he worked with Council President Dan Lavelle, Councilor Theresa Kail Smith and council's budget office to find additional federal pandemic aid earmarked for arts programming. The budget office said the money comes from the city’s $2 million spending plan for the arts, though the funds would be backfilled by other unencumbered money so that no other arts programming would be affected.

Lavelle introduced the bill and it was co-sponsored by council members Mosley, Bob Charland, Deb Gross, Erika Strassburger, Barb Warwick and Bobby Wilson.

But despite council's efforts to heal the wound, some dissent was still on view Wednesday.

Councilors Anthony Coghill and Theresa Kail Smith both voted “no” on the city’s contract with Bounce.

Coghill said the city should “abandon” organizing its own event this year, leaving Marshall’s event to be the only Juneteenth. Coghill argued the city has set itself up for failure by approving funding for a June event less than a month before.

Kail Smith said she was disappointed with how events unfolded over the last few weeks. She also suggested the city should reconsider whether it should be funding privately organized events at all.

“I don’t necessarily think we should be funding them with public dollars,” she said.

The city has not yet announced a date or details about its Juneteenth event. Gainey is expected to unveil those details at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.